Putin: 'Impossible' to defeat Russia but end of war likely

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed it is "impossible" to defeat Russia and claimed bringing an end to the war is in Ukraine's hands in a wide-ranging interview with right-wing former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Putin also said Russia had no intention of invading Poland or Latvia and indicated that an agreement could be reached for imprisoned Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich to be released from prison.

"Up until now, there has been the uproar and screaming about inflicting a strategic defeat to Russia on the battlefield," Putin said. "But now they are apparently coming to realize that it is difficult to achieve, if possible, at all. In my opinion, it is impossible by definition."

The Kremlin said Putin agreed to the Carlson interview because his approach differed from the "one-sided" reporting of the Ukraine conflict by many Western news outlets. Carlson is known for spreading conspiracy theories and was fired last year by the conservative US broadcaster Fox News without giving any reasons for the sacking at the time.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby minimized the impact of Carlson's interview before it was posted to the internet, reminding potential viewers: "Remember, you're listening to Vladimir Putin. And you shouldn't take at face value anything he has to say."

Putin: No interest in Poland, Latvia

In Putin's first interview with a US interviewer since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, he spent a portion of his two-hour interview, with Putin speaking in Russian and dubbed into English, blaming Ukraine for Russia's invasion.

He insisted that the two countries had been on the verge of agreeing on a deal to end hostilities at talks in Istanbul in April 2022, but he claimed Ukraine allegedly backed away once Russian troops withdrew from near Kyiv.



Putin went on to say that "sooner or later it will result in an agreement."

Questioned on whether Russia would consider sending troops into NATO member country Poland, Putin added: "Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest."

Putin: US needs to 'stop supplying weapons'

US lawmakers have continued to debate whether to provide more money to Ukraine's war effort. However, it is uncertain whether the Republican-dominated House of Representatives will approve funds for Kyiv, particularly as those closely allied with former President Donald Trump have previously voted against Ukraine aid.

Putin said the US should focus on more pressing domestic issues, adding: "I will tell you what we are saying on this matter and what we are conveying to the US leadership. If you really want to stop fighting, you need to stop supplying weapons.

"Wouldn't it be better to negotiate with Russia? Make an agreement. Already understanding the situation that is developing today, realizing that Russia will fight for its interests to the end."

The White House has repeatedly said it is up to Kyiv to decide when to engage in talks with Russian officials.

Vladamir Putin spoke in Russian during the interview with his responses dubbed into English

Progress being made for Gershkovich's release

While continuing to insist without evidence that Gershkovich is an American spy, Putin suggested that his release was being discussed between Russian and American special services and progress was being made.

Gershkovich, who has denied the charges against him, has been imprisoned since March 2023 on espionage charges and is awaiting trial. It was suggested that in return for the journalist's release, Moscow wanted Germany to free Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin, although Krasikov was not mentioned by name.

"There have been many successful examples of these talks crowned with success," Putin said. "Probably, this is going to be crowned with success as well, but we have to come to an agreement."

The Wall Street Journal said in a statement that Gershkovich "is a journalist, and journalism is not a crime," and that "any portrayal to the contrary is total fiction."

"We're encouraged to see Russia's desire for a deal that brings Evan home, and we hope this will lead to his rapid release and return to his family and our newsroom," the US newspaper said.

