Putin hails Russia-China cultural and economic ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed the growth in bilateral trade between Russia and China and emphasized cultural exchange between the two superpowers.

Visiting a trade fair in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin on the second day of his visit to China, Putin praised the historical cultural ties between the two countries and encouraged further economic cooperation, particularly in the development of new technologies.

"Relying on traditions of friendship and cooperation, we can look into the future with confidence," he said. "The Russian-Chinese partnership helps our countries' economic growth, ensures energy security, helps develop production and create new jobs."

Putin visits 'Little Moscow'

Harbin is the capital of China's Heilongjiang province. Close to the Russian border, it was historically a center of cultural and economic exchange between the two countries. Sometimes referred to as "Little Moscow," those links are still evident in some of Harbin's architecture, including the central Saint Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church.

Putin began Friday's visit — no longer accompanied by Chinese President Xi Jinping — by laying flowers at a monument to fallen Soviet soldiers who had fought for China against Japanese occupation during the Second Sino-Japanese War in the build-up to the Second World War.

After visiting the China-Russia Expo trade fair, Putin was set to meet with students at the Harbin Institute of Technology.

What did Putin and Xi discuss on Thursday?

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the ensuing raft of Western sanctions, Russia has become increasingly dependent on China for its economic activity, with trade between the two countries increasing to $240 billion (€221 billion) last year. In return, Russia has provided China with cheap access to its vast natural resources, including oil and gas.

Putin had concluded the first day of his visit with a smaller meeting with President Xi at the Chinese leader's residence in Beijing.

According to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, he thanked Xi for his "peace plan" for Ukraine — a proposal which was rejected by Western leaders last year since it didn't include a Russian withdrawal from conquered Ukrainian territories — and welcomed Beijing's "continuing constructive role" in attempting to find a political solution to the problem.

Earlier, Putin and Xi signed a lengthy statement that underlined their opposition to what they perceive to be a US-led world order and pledged deeper cooperation across a range of fields.

"The China-Russia relationship is hard-earned, and the two sides need to cherish and nurture it," Xi said.

Footage from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed the two leaders sharing a warm embrace, flanked by applauding aides and officials. The images appeared to be popular on Chinese social media.

