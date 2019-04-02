 Protesters rally against ′rental insanity′ in large German cities | News | DW | 06.04.2019

News

Protesters rally against 'rental insanity' in large German cities

Housing rents have risen sharply in major German cities over the past decade. Some people are now demanding that the government intervene and expropriate privately owned dwellings to control rental prices.

Protest against rising rents in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Thousands of people took to the streets of the German capital, on Saturday to protest against rising rents.

DW's Jordan Wildon was at the city's well-known Alexanderplatz square as the protest got underway.

Other protests were to be held in Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich.

Housing rents, particularly in Berlin, have doubled over the past decade, as Germany's booming job market continues to attract a large number of workers, thus putting pressure on the housing market.

Read more: Germany's soaring housing prices spark calls for reform

Average rents in Berlin have pushed past €10 ($11.23)  per square meter per month, according to a recent study by a real estate group, CBRE Berlin, and German mortgage bank Berlin Hyp AG.

Government intervention

Protesters are demanding that the federal government intervene to control the situation, for instance, by taking over nearly 250,000 apartments worth billions of euros in Berlin. Housing activists believe that affordable rent is not only a necessity but is also central to the city's character.

"There needs to be some rules here for the game — it's city, not just open land for people to do what they want," said Thomas McGath, a representative of the "Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co.," the group behind the campaign against rising rents. "It is not something that can be completely determined by the market," he added.

Although rent prices have spiked in Berlin in the past decade, they are still cheaper than those of other major European capitals like Paris and London.

Read more: German housing crisis sparks new web portal to help people find homes

Watch video 04:00

Rental market: No room in the city

'Class struggle'

The campaign organizers complain that the government's measures to cool off the property market have failed.

"Many say this is a type of class struggle. Yes, that's what it is. But we did not start it. We are taking defensive measures against the class struggler from the top who has for years been fighting against tenants," campaign spokesman Rouzbeh Taheri told media ahead of the Saturday rally in Berlin.

The rental difference between privately and publicly owned houses in Germany has substantially increased in recent years.

The "Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co." campaign is named after the biggest private rental player in the German capital, Deutsche Wohnen. The firm owns 111,500 apartments, followed by Vonovia with 44,000.

Sending a message

Taheri believes it is necessary to cut these companies to size, as it would strip them of the influence they wield on determining market prices.

"It is about sending a signal on which direction the city wants to go. And a signal to speculators — telling them that your capital is not safe in Berlin," Taheri added.

The organizers are collecting signatures for a petition for a referendum on the expropriation of housing companies. They demand that companies with more than 3,000 houses be taken over for public benefit.

Read more: German real estate: Renters' woes are speculators' profits

Christian Pestalozza, a constitutional and public law professor at Berlin's Free University, believes the situation invokes Article 15 of the German constitution, or Basic Law, which provides for the "socialization" of "land, natural resources and means of production" by transferring it to public ownership.

  • Housing blocks in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin in the 1980s (picture alliance/ZB)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Rental barracks

    Berlin's endless rows of tenements were once horribly overcrowded, with large families often living in one- or two-room flats. But in recent years, these so-called Altbau, or old buildings, have enjoyed a rapid renaissance. These blocks in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin were, until the early 1990s, often empty and in a state of severe disrepair. Now everyone wants to rent an Altbau.

  • German Plattenbau in Hoyerswerda (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Burgi)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Plattenbau

    In former East Germany, where nearly all accommodation was rented from the government, prefab concrete housing blocks known as Plattenbau rose up across the communist nation. Not only were they cheap, but they were often preferred to Altbau apartments because they offered all modern conveniences like new plumbing that didn't leak, reliable electricity and hot water.

  • A flourishing balcony in the Schoneberg district of Berlin (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schoening)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Balconies

    According to the most recent statistics from Statista (2015), 48 percent of Germans rent and 52 percent are home-owners. Most renters live in apartments - and make the most of their balconies. Some barbeque or lounge, while others grow overflowing gardens that utilize every last inch of precious outdoor space. Balconies can be veritable ecosystems that become rather bleak in the winter months.

  • Courtyard in a housing complex in Prenzlauer Berg (picture-alliance/ZB/M. Krause)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Courtyards

    In some Germans cities, particularly Berlin, rental houses are made up of front and back buildings separated by an inner courtyard through which the life of these rental communities ebb and flow. They are unique communal spaces across which people view each other's lives, and where they interact as they park their bicycles or access their numerous garbage bins.

  • Name sign at a German apartment (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Names instead of numbers

    Only the names of residents are used to identify the flats inside a building in Germany. These names on the intercom of a Hamburg apartment building typically have no corresponding flat number. That means you have to address letters to Germany clearly because the mail carrier only has the name to go by.

  • Wohngemeinschaft in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Flat sharing

    Known as WGs, or Wohngemeinschaften, shared apartments are popular in big cities where apartment prices are rising and availability is shrinking. People who share flats often also rent out the living area to bring prices down as much as possible. This is especially so in Berlin, a city full of artists, students and people on low budgets.

  • Woman painting an apartment (picture alliance/Denkou Images)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Paint when you leave

    Painting the apartment before you leave is another German rental tradition. Leaving the walls shiny white for the next residents isn't such a bad thing - but it means you have to spend days preparing walls and climbing ladders before you move out. Not all rental contracts force tenants to paint the apartment - however they are obliged to leave it as they found it.

  • Kitchen in a German apartment (DW/S. Braun)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    BYO kitchen

    In some German cities, kitchens and appliances are not included in rental properties. That means the tenant has to purchase their own and have it installed at their expense. Alternatively, some people buy the previous tenant's kitchen at a discount if they aren't planning on taking it with them to their next living space.

  • Shower in the kitchen (DW/S. Braun)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Small bathrooms in old rental buildings

    Among the quirks of Altbau apartments is that many didn't used to include facilities, which were sometimes shared communally. That means that you'll find bathrooms today that are wedged into the smallest - and oddest - spaces. Or, in some cases, they might be huge and replace an entire former room. This shower in a Berlin flat was built in the kitchen cupboard.

  • Girl reading on her bed (picture-alliance/dpa)

    What to know before renting an apartment in Germany

    Not all rooms are bedrooms

    When scanning apartment listings in Germany, you'll generally find the sizes given in square meters and the number of rooms. The latter includes not just bedrooms, but also living space. The kitchen and bathroom(s) are listed separately. Apartments are most expensive in Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, where new tentants pay on average 16.55, 13.37 and 12.95 euros per square meter respectively.

    Author: Stuart Braun


shs/tj  (dpa, AP, AFP)

