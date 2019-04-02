Protesters rally against 'rental insanity' in large German cities

Thousands of people took to the streets of the German capital, on Saturday to protest against rising rents.

DW's Jordan Wildon was at the city's well-known Alexanderplatz square as the protest got underway.

Other protests were to be held in Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich.

Housing rents, particularly in Berlin, have doubled over the past decade, as Germany's booming job market continues to attract a large number of workers, thus putting pressure on the housing market.

Average rents in Berlin have pushed past €10 ($11.23) per square meter per month, according to a recent study by a real estate group, CBRE Berlin, and German mortgage bank Berlin Hyp AG.

Government intervention

Protesters are demanding that the federal government intervene to control the situation, for instance, by taking over nearly 250,000 apartments worth billions of euros in Berlin. Housing activists believe that affordable rent is not only a necessity but is also central to the city's character.

"There needs to be some rules here for the game — it's city, not just open land for people to do what they want," said Thomas McGath, a representative of the "Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co.," the group behind the campaign against rising rents. "It is not something that can be completely determined by the market," he added.

Although rent prices have spiked in Berlin in the past decade, they are still cheaper than those of other major European capitals like Paris and London.

'Class struggle'

The campaign organizers complain that the government's measures to cool off the property market have failed.

"Many say this is a type of class struggle. Yes, that's what it is. But we did not start it. We are taking defensive measures against the class struggler from the top who has for years been fighting against tenants," campaign spokesman Rouzbeh Taheri told media ahead of the Saturday rally in Berlin.

The rental difference between privately and publicly owned houses in Germany has substantially increased in recent years.

The "Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co." campaign is named after the biggest private rental player in the German capital, Deutsche Wohnen. The firm owns 111,500 apartments, followed by Vonovia with 44,000.

Sending a message

Taheri believes it is necessary to cut these companies to size, as it would strip them of the influence they wield on determining market prices.

"It is about sending a signal on which direction the city wants to go. And a signal to speculators — telling them that your capital is not safe in Berlin," Taheri added.

The organizers are collecting signatures for a petition for a referendum on the expropriation of housing companies. They demand that companies with more than 3,000 houses be taken over for public benefit.

Christian Pestalozza, a constitutional and public law professor at Berlin's Free University, believes the situation invokes Article 15 of the German constitution, or Basic Law, which provides for the "socialization" of "land, natural resources and means of production" by transferring it to public ownership.

