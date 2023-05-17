  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LGBTQ rights
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
FILE PHOTO: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan's team said the couple were involved in a 'near catastrophic' car chase, though their comments suggest nobody was hurtImage: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
SocietyUnited States of America

Prince Harry, Meghan decry paparazzi car chase

2 hours ago

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says that the couple were involved in a lengthy car chase by paparazzi photographers that it described as "near catastrophic." The couple were leaving a charity event.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RVjF

The office of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said on Wednesday that the couple and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles with blacked-out windows after leaving a charity event in New York. 

The spokesperson described the chase as "near catastrophic" and said that it "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers." 

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest form the public, it should never come at the cost of anybody's safety," the statement said. 

New York's Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that while he had not received a full briefing, he had been told that "two of our officers could have been injured."

Adams called it "reckless and irresponsible" for anyone to be chasing people in vehicles in a densely populated city. He expressed some doubts about the stated duration of more than 2 hours but said that was not really the point. 

"If it's 10 minutes, a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous in New York City," he said. 

The NYPD issued a statement soon after confirming an incident had occurred, and that officers had assisted the couple's private security team. 

"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the statement said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

Scenes described evoke memories of Diana's death

The scenes as described are reminiscent of the circumstances in which Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana of Wales, famously died in Paris in 1997.

She died in a car crash late at night in a tunnel in Paris while her driver was trying to evade paparazzi photographers.

Harry spoke at length about this event and its effect on his early and later life when discussing his current campaign against media attention on him and his family in his highly successful book and Netflix series and other media appearances. 

The prince has filed lawsuits against three British tabloids for alleged phone hacking and other unlawful snooping since giving up his position as a senior royal and moving to Canada, and then ultimately the US.

Last week, The Daily Mirror issued a statement apologizing "unreservedly" and saying that the prince was entitled to "appropriate compensation," without providing further details on the apparent out-of-court settlement. Harry is pursuing two more claims against the publishers of The Sun and of The Daily Mail, cases currently scheduled to conclude this year.  

In 2021, Meghan also won an invasion of privacy case against the owners of The Daily Mail

msh/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People watch a screen showing a scene from "Harry & Meghan"

Harry and Meghan: What does the future hold?

Harry and Meghan: What does the future hold?

First they were working royals, and now they've become Netflix stars. What could be next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?
CultureDecember 28, 2022
People watch a screen showing a scene from "Harry & Meghan"

Opinion: 'Harry & Meghan': Let's not get carried away

Opinion: 'Harry & Meghan': Let's not get carried away

The whole fuss surrounding the Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan is fueled by the media. And beyond the royal family feud, the tabloid press is at the core of the problem, says DW's Silke Wünsch.
Silke Wünsch
Silke Wünsch
Commentary
FilmDecember 15, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan stands behind King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan told to vacate UK royal property

Prince Harry and Meghan told to vacate UK royal property

The couple was reportedly told they would have to give up their home in the UK on the royal family's Windsor estate.
SocietyMarch 1, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A 75-year-old woman, part of the so-called "United Patriots" terror group, appears in court accompanied by armed police in the Germany city of Koblenz.

German far-right group on trial over coup plans

Crime12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A farmer works on a rice farm in Agatu village on the outskirts of Benue State in northcentral Nigeria

Nigeria: Severe food crisis looms

Nigeria: Severe food crisis looms

Food Security2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A smartphone with various social media apps

India's 'draconian' IT laws draw ire from civil society

India's 'draconian' IT laws draw ire from civil society

Society6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The moon comes up behind a nuclearpower plant.

Is shutting down nuclear energy a mistake?

Is shutting down nuclear energy a mistake?

Climate2 hours ago07:05 min
More from Germany

Europe

Daniela Ghiotto and Valentina Bagnara feed their baby daughter.

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

Human Rights3 hours ago03:26 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Sarina Salehi training in Krefeld

Everything for wrestling: Sarina Salehi's Olympic dream

Everything for wrestling: Sarina Salehi's Olympic dream

Sports19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on the debt limit.

Joe Biden cancels Australia trip to address debt ceiling

Joe Biden cancels Australia trip to address debt ceiling

Politics10 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Grand Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

Nature and EnvironmentMay 16, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage