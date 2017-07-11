 Pope orders inquiry into German church sex abuse scandal | News | DW | 28.05.2021

News

Pope orders inquiry into German church sex abuse scandal

Pope Francis wants to determine whether Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki made errors in handling allegations of sexual misconduct. Cologne is Germany's largest diocese.

Cologne Cathedral

Cologne is, by some measures the world's richest diocese — with a bigger income than the Vatican

Pope Francis on Friday dispatched two envoys to the Catholic Church in Cologne to review whether the diocese made errors in handling allegations of sexual abuse. Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki has welcomed the decision. 

A report found over 300 cases of abuse at the church of children mostly under the age of 14 between 1975 and 2018. The scandal has caused many church members to leave Germany's largest diocese.

More to come...

wd/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)

