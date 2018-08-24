Pope Francis vows action on 'repugnant' abuse scandal on Ireland trip

Pope Francis began his 36-hour trip to Ireland on Saturday by acknowledging the failures of the Catholic Church to punish priests and other clergy who raped and molested children.

Addressing a state reception attended by some abuse survivors, Francis said church leaders failed to address the "repugnant crimes" committed by clergy.

The lack of action to address the scandal "has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community," Francis said, adding: "I myself share theses sentiments."

Francis said he was committed to ridding the Catholic Church of this "scourge," but he did not provide any new details about measures to punish bishops who either turned a blind eye to the abuse or actively covered it up.

5 years of Pope Francis 'Buona sera!' On March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the heart of Rome with a simple "good evening!" moments after the Conclave had selected him as the new pope. He thus began his term with a down-to-earth tone that has marked his stewardship of the Catholic Church ever since.

5 years of Pope Francis Reform committee 'K9' The new pontiff immediately tackled topics that the Catholic Church had been discussing before his election. He set up a nine-person cardinal conference to reform the church's organization and direction. The guiding principle: the Roman Catholic Church is not an end in itself. Instead, it should seek to spread the teachings of the Bible and bring the Vatican and its followers closer together.

5 years of Pope Francis Supporting the weak The deaths of migrants crossing from Africa to Europe are "a thorn in the heart," said Pope Francis on his first bridge building trip to Lampedusa. At the time of his visit in the summer of 2013, thousands of migrants were on the Italian island hoping to receive legal permits to continue their journey onto the European mainland.

5 years of Pope Francis Symbol of humility It aligned perfectly with his own message of the "poor church:" the picture of Pope Francis with the 30-year-old Renault 4 that he had received as a gift from a pastor in Verona. Francis reportedly wanted to drive the car, but was not allowed to due to security concerns. The symbol of modesty has endured.

5 years of Pope Francis Francis the celebrity Francis' worldly style quickly made him an icon for progressive Catholics and other Christians. Even non-Christians applauded the pope and rubbed their eyes in amazement at the contrast between Francis and his conservative and academic predecessor, Pope Benedict. After 10 months in office, Francis became the first pope to make the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

5 years of Pope Francis Controversial bridge builder Francis takes his task as bridge builder very seriously. He has acted as a mediator between warring parties in civil conflicts in central Africa and Colombia and also helped bring an end to frozen relations between the US and Cuba. With an eye toward the Mexican-US border, he has also urged US President Donald Trump to build bridges rather than walls.

5 years of Pope Francis Believers and religions from all corners of the earth Francis has also tried to build bridges between confessions and religions. He prayed at the wailing wall in Jerusalem and met the Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein. In Egypt, he visited the head of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, and Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb. In Myanmar, he spoke to Buddhist monks and in Havanna, he met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kyrill I (pictured).

5 years of Pope Francis People person Francis spontaneously wed a couple on an airplane during a trip to Chile in January 2018. The two crew members were traveling with the pope on a flight from the capital Santiago to the northern city of Iquique. They had apparently told Francis of their plans to marry.

5 years of Pope Francis Sexual abuse scandal in the Church Chile was also a touchstone where Francis tripped up. The Church has had a hard time there for years, particularly since cases of sexual abuse were made public. Bishop Juan Barros (pictured right) had allegedly been aware of the abuse, but remained silent. Francis dismissed the accusations against Barros as slander. Francis apologized for his words, but allowed Barros to remain in office.

5 years of Pope Francis Criticism from within the church Francis' reform course has been too radical for some clerics. This poster in Rome accused Francis of showing no mercy within the church. He reportedly also has little time for dissent within the Vatican. Some church members think his course is too secular, his humility too bold, its display too media-orientated. The essence of religiosity – spirituality – some fear, could get lost in it all. Author: Jan D. Walter, Alexander Pearson



Survivors criticize pope's 'toothless' response

Mark Vincent Healy, an abuse survivor, told DW that Francis' response to the scandal is "toothless."

Healy, who was abused by two priests as a student and now advocates for other victims, said the church has not confronted the full "depth and extent" of the abuse. He added that although the church has made several promises to address the scandal, its actions have fallen short.

One of the survivors present at Francis' reception in Dublin said the pope's remarks were a "pure deflection" and failed to acknowledge the Vatican's role in covering up the abuse.

"It was quite shocking actually in some ways," O'Gorman told national broadcaster RTE.

He added that Francis "continues to suggest that such shame should be carried by the faithful of the church, by ordinary Catholics."

Ireland's first papal visit in decades

Francis will spend the next 36 hours touring Ireland, marking the first papal visit to the country in 39 years. He is due to meet with abuse survivors during his visit, but also faces protests during a planned mass on Sunday.

Demonstrators gathered on Dublin's Ha'penny Bridge on Saturday to coincide with Francis' arrival in Ireland. The "We are Church Ireland" group is campaigning for reforms in the church to include the ordination of women and end the exclusion of LGBT people.

Protesters covered the bridge in rainbow flags, purple umbrellas to support LGBT and women in the church. They also tied blue ribbons to support abuse victims.

Protesters are calling on the Catholic Church to be more inclusive

Ireland has undergone significant changes since the last papal visit by Pope John Paul II in 1979. The staunchly Catholic country has changed significantly since then, particularly after child abuse cases came to light in the 1990s, shaking trust in the church.

In recent years, people in Ireland have voted to legalize gay marriage and abortion in referendums, defying the will of the Catholic Church.

Outrage over the church's sexual abuse scandal has been growing worldwide following recent revelations of misconduct and cover-ups within the US church hierarchy, a similar crisis in Chile and prosecutions of top clerics in France and Australia.

