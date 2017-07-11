 Pope Francis says abuse at Canada′s Indigenous residential schools was cultural ′genocide′ | News | DW | 30.07.2022

Pope Francis says abuse at Canada's Indigenous residential schools was cultural 'genocide'

Speaking to reporters while en route home from Canada, Pope Francis said he didn't use the term "genocide" during his trip because it never came to mind.

Pope Francis meets the indigenous peoples for a silent prayer at the Maskacis cemetery, a town 100 kilometers south of Edmonton

During his trip, the pope apologized for the "evil" inflicted on Indigenous communities at Canada's residential schools

Pope Francis on Saturday said the treatment of Indigenous people in Canada amounted to a genocide, after a six-day trip where he apologized to survivors of abuse at Catholic-run schools.

"I didn't say the word (in Canada) because it didn't come to my mind, but I did describe the genocide. And I asked for forgiveness for this process which was genocide," he told reporters onboard his plane returning to Rome.  

Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined in 2015 that the forced removal of Indigenous children from their homes and placement in the residential schools to assimilate them constituted a "cultural genocide."

More to follow...

rmt/sri (AP, AFP) 

