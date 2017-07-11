News

Pope asks forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses

The pope has said he was ashamed of the "deplorable" abuses suffered by Indigenous Peoples in Canada's residential schools. Members of the Metis, Inuit and First Nations communities came to Rome seeking a papal apology.

The President of the Metis community, Cassidy Caron and Mitchell Case, left, Community-based historian and educator and Region 4 Councillor, Metis Nation of Ontario, show to journalists a pair of traditional Metis pointed-toe style moccasin as a gift to Pope Francis