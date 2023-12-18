Pope Francis allows Catholic blessings for same-sex couples

The Vatican says it will allow priests to bless same-sex and unmarried couples. However, it says, such blessings are not a sign of the Catholic Church's approval and cannot happen as part of a religious ceremony.

The Vatican's religious authority released a policy statement on Monday allowing Catholic clergy to bless unmarried and same-sex couples.

The concession is a marked change of stance for the church — but it does come with strings attached.

What dad the Vatican say?

"Such blessings should not be conducted with any church rites that offer the impression of a marriage."

In addition, it said, "the doctrine regarding marriage does not change, and the blessing does not signify approval of the union."

The declaration was issued by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, and approved by Pope Francis.

"When two people request a blessing, even if their situation as a couple is 'irregular,' it will be possible for the ordained minister to consent," said the announcement. "However, this gesture of pastoral closeness must avoid any elements that remotely resemble a marriage rite."

The declaration said the concession was "for those who do not live according to the norms of Christian moral doctrine but humbly request to be blessed."

It called on priests to decide on a case-by-case basis, adding that they "should not prevent or prohibit the Church's closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God's help through a simple blessing."

Why was the announcement made now?

The expands upon a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals, published in October.

In that preliminary response, Francis intimated that such blessings could be offered under some circumstances — provided they did not confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage.

The new document elaborates on the letter and reaffirms that, in the eyes of the Catholic Church, marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman.

The practice of blessing same-sex couples was already established in some countries such as Belgium and Germany, despite not having the approval of the Holy See until now.

Since he took office in 2013, Francis has worked to reform Church governance, making it less hierarchical and more attentive to the needs of the traditionally excluded. However, he has met stiff internal resistance along the way.

rc/msh (dpa, Reuters, KNA)