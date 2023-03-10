German Catholic bishops back blessings for same-sex couples

According to the German Catholic news agency KNA, blessings would also be allowed for civilly remarried and divorcees.
KNA reported that the there was a recommendation that the German Bishops' Conference and the Central Committee of German Catholics "develop and introduce appropriate liturgical celebrations in a timely manner."
The three years for the change to take effect are to be used to develop the liturgical format of the ceremony with the participation of
the bishops.
Catholic Church and reform
The Vatican and Germany's reform movement
The church in Germany launched the reform movement amid record numbers of Germans leaving congregations and sex abuse scandals involving the church. Church membership dropped below 50% for the first time in 2021.
The Vatican has in the past made it clear that it views the Synodal Path's calls for addressing homosexuality, celibacy and women in the Church as divisive, and warned those calls could cause a fracture.
In July last year, the Holy See warned German reformers that they had no authority to instruct bishops on moral or doctrinal matters.
Bishop of Eichstätt, Gregor Maria Hanke, warned of the danger of a rift occurring within the Church on the issue, as has been seen within the Anglican Church.