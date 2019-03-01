Poor eating habits killing millions globally, study says

One in five people across the world dies of causes linked with poor diet, a new study shows. Overconsumption of meat, salt and sugar is the main culprit, the experts behind the study say.
People across the world are eating too much of the wrong food and much too little of the healthy types, a study in the journal "The Lancet" says.
The study, released on Thursday, indicates that poor diet is responsible for more deaths than any other risk factor, including smoking. The largest killer in the 11 million global deaths attributed to poor diet every year is cardiovascular disease, which is often caused or made worse by obesity.
Read more: Berlin: Vegan capital of the world?
What did the study find?
Read more: Vegetarianism on the rise in Germany, but schools draw the line at veganism
Huge risk factor
"This study affirms what many have thought for several years — that poor diet is responsible for more deaths than any other risk factor in the world," said study author Christopher Murray, who is director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in the United States.
"Our assessment suggests the leading dietary risk factors are high intake of sodium [salt] or low intake of healthy foods," he said.
Read more: Veganism: good for the environment, bad for people?
How did countries rank? The study put Uzbekistan at the top of the list of countries with the highest risk of diet-related deaths. Israel had the smallest risk — 10 times less than Uzbekistan. Britain ranked 23rd, the United States 43rd, India 118th and China 140th from 195 countries studied.
Read more: Fast and fattening: How frozen pizza is killing Germans
What do experts recommend?
Read more: Should there be a 'meat tax' to fight climate change?
tj/jil (AFP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Humans need to eat more beans and lentils and less red meat to protect the planet and our own health, researchers said. Meat intake for adults would be limited to 14 grams per day, that's about half a slice of bacon. (17.01.2019)
Take a quick walk through a supermarket and it's easy to see why more than half of Germans are overweight. And why politicians face a huge challange to encourage the food industry to sell healthier products. (28.09.2018)
Tofu schnitzel, tofu bratwurst, tofu kebab. It all exists in Germany and is easier and easier to come by. Popular as vegetarian options may be, a German court has ruled that veganism is too risky as a school meal option. (19.05.2016)
Berlin has become a haven for vegans, with specialized restaurants, butchers and even sex shops. And although veganism is about protecting animals and the environment, being vegan in Berlin is so much more. (19.10.2016)
It's widely argued that cutting meat consumption is necessary to make our societies more sustainable. Although veganism is a growing trend worldwide, it remains controversial - mainly due to health issues. (19.08.2016)