Veganism

People who are vegan forego eating all animal products, including meat, dairy and eggs.

Veganism is gaining traction in many places, as people transform ethical concerns over animals and environmental concerns into a whole lifestyle. Here, a collection of content.

Rettenmeier&Sons upgrade food with fibe 24.09.2021

The market for meat substitutes is booming in Germany, growing 39 % this year. A German company now wants to add healthy fiber from apples, potatoes, and peas to products like sausages and ice cream.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 23.09.2021

UN summit aims to change world food production - Meat substitutes grow in popularity - South African Airways returns to the skies

COVID vaccine based on a tobacco plant 16.09.2021

It is one of the most unusual approaches in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine from the Canadian company Medicago is based on a plant and supposed to produce 50 times more antibodies than other vaccines.
Berlin universities (almost) banish meat from canteens 04.09.2021

Berlin students are pushing for less schnitzel and more beets and lentils in their lunch menus, in an effort to fight climate change.
COVID-19 Special: Could a vegan vaccine save the world? 13.08.2021

Biotech firms are in clinical trials, with plant-based drugs and vaccines awaiting approval from governments to combat COVID-19, Ebola and the Norovirus. If approved, they could be grown all around the world, driving down costs and saving lives.
Ex-German Chancellor bemoans currywurst loss at VW 11.08.2021

Gerhard Schröder complained that the dish was being removed from the menu at the Volkswagen plant in North Germany. VW wants to introduce more plant-based options.
Irina Buravtsova and Natalia Afanaseva in the kitchen at the Smart Food Paris incubator.

From funky lollipops to vegan cheese, food startups flock to Paris 06.08.2021

Paris may be known for its fine restaurants, but in recent years the city has also become a major hub for innovative food startups. The secret sauce? Dedicated incubators, research labs and generous funding to scale up.
AfricaLink on Air - 01 June 2021 01.06.2021

Ugandan government minister in an attempted assassination +++ Mozambique: The case of Rwandan dissident journalist Ntamuhanga Cassien +++ Ghana court rules on Rasta rights +++ Vegan shoes in Zimbabwe +++ BBC to overhaul after Princess Diana interview scandal.

Plant-based milk in the supermarket in New York A discerning consumer chooses a half-gallon container of Oatly! brand oat-milk in the plant-based milk cooler in a supermarket in New York n Monday, April 16, 2018. ( PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSAxUK RichardxB.xLevine

Oatly, a vegan milk maker, raises $1.4 billion in stock market debut 20.05.2021

The Swedish oat milk maker has debuted on the US stock exchange with a market value near $10 billion. The IPO's success highlights a growing mainstream market for alternatives to animal products.

Regal eines Supermarktes. In dieser Auslage wird abgepackter, überwiegend sehr günstiger Aufschnitt und Wurst angeboten. Gerade das so genannte Billig-Fleisch aus Großschlachtereien wird, nach mehreren Corona Ausbrüchen in Schlachtbetrieben, immer kritischer gesehen.

Germany produced less meat, more vegan alternatives in 2020 14.05.2021

Germany produced less meat last year, while demand for vegan products soared. But schnitzels and sausages still outnumber plant-based alternatives on store shelves by a wide margin.

Ask Derrick 19.04.2021

We ask our science correspondent Derrick Williams whether vegans and vegetarians are better protected against Covid-19.

Geschlossene Geschäfte in Bonn

COVID: Opening a new business during the pandemic 13.03.2021

Germany has seen many local businesses go bust during the pandemic. But surprisingly, "risky business" has been a turn-on for some entrepreneurs and they say now is the time to take the plunge.

A baby eats sitting in a highchair . Foto:MATTI KOLHO 1999 xMODEL RELEASED +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Raising my child vegan: Is it possible? 05.03.2021

Vegans can often be judged harshly and asked critical questions about their diet — even more so if they decide to raise their children vegan. But is it actually harmful or irresponsible?
Schüler des Immanuel-Kant-Gymnasiums essen in der Mensa der Schule. Ein ganze Reihe Berliner Schulen ist noch nicht auf die Einführung des kostenlosen Mittagessens für alle Grundschüler ab 1. August vorbereitet. Das sagte Bildungssenatorin Sandra Scheeres am Donnerstag im Abgeordnetenhaus. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

France: Meat-free school lunches in Lyon spark controversy 27.02.2021

The mayor of Lyon has told schools to stop serving meat in order to simplify and streamline lunch breaks during the lockdown. Conservative minsters are calling the decision a disgrace.
ARCHIV - Säcke mit diversen Hülsenfrüchten auf dem alten Markt in Manama (Bahrain) am 16.04.2007. Die UN widmen den Hülsenfrüchten das Jahr 2016. Denn sie sind mit ihrem hohen Eiweißanteil ein wichtiger Teil der Ernährung weltweit. Foto: Carmen Jaspersen/dpa (zu dpa «Ein Jahr für Erbse, Linse und Bohne» vom 31.12.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Pulses: More than just a meat alternative 10.02.2021

Beans, peas and lentils are often overlooked when it comes to food staples. In a world where the devastating environmental impact of mass meat production is becoming increasingly clear, could pulses provide a solution?
DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Grüne Trends

Which future trend should Euromaxx cover more? 26.11.2020

We asked you to tell us which future trend you would like to learn more about on Euromaxx. You can also find out if you’ve won an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside.
