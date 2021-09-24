Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
People who are vegan forego eating all animal products, including meat, dairy and eggs.
Veganism is gaining traction in many places, as people transform ethical concerns over animals and environmental concerns into a whole lifestyle. Here, a collection of content.
Biotech firms are in clinical trials, with plant-based drugs and vaccines awaiting approval from governments to combat COVID-19, Ebola and the Norovirus. If approved, they could be grown all around the world, driving down costs and saving lives.
Ugandan government minister in an attempted assassination +++ Mozambique: The case of Rwandan dissident journalist Ntamuhanga Cassien +++ Ghana court rules on Rasta rights +++ Vegan shoes in Zimbabwe +++ BBC to overhaul after Princess Diana interview scandal.