Poland's Duda to forego Holocaust Memorial event in Israel

President Duda's government said it was 'inadmissible' to invite Russia's Putin to speak but not the leader of Poland. Duda had wanted a chance to correct what he perceives as "lies" about Poland's role in the Holocaust.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday that he would not speak at a Holocaust memorial event in Israel later in January despite being invited, because he had not been invited to speak.
"As the [Polish] president I will not take part in the event that will take place on January 23 in Jerusalem," he said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski had criticized the January 23rd event at the Yad Vashem center in Jerusalem for asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak — among several other world leaders — but not the leader of Poland.
"It is inadmissible, at a conference dedicated to the Holocaust, for Vladimir Putin to be one of the key speakers and for Poland's president not to be able to speak at all,'' Jablonski said on national radio.
Duda said he had wanted to speak in order to counteract perceived "lies" that were being spread about Poland's role in World War II and the Holocaust, particularly recent comments from Putin that partially blamed Warsaw for World War II's outbreak.
Read more: Poland versus Putin: Dispute over history
The majority of the German Nazi regime's death and concentration camps were located in what is today Polish territory, and ethnic Poles were amongst the groups selected for death by Hitler's war machine. About 1.8 million ethnic Poles and 3 million Polish Jews perished in the Holocaust.
In recent years, however, Poland and Israel have found themselves at times at oddsover what some see as Warsaw's attempts to rewrite history, for example, regulations that make it more difficult for researchers to investigate how some Poles turned on their Jewish neighbors.
es/msh (AP, Reuters)
In what has been called a blow to judicial neutrality, Polish lawmakers elected two former politicians to the country's Constitutional Tribunal. Critics have said the move was illegal. (22.11.2019)
Poland's ruling party and a veterans' association have demanded that Polish victims of Auschwitz be better commemorated. They say non-Jewish victims are ignored due to the main focus on remembering the Holocaust. (26.01.2019)
Poland has called off a visit by Israeli officials, claiming they were seeking to force talks on the restitution of Jewish property seized during World War II. (13.05.2019)
Poland's upper house has passed a contentious law that could punish anyone who accuses the country of complicity in the crimes of Nazi Germany. Israel has condemned the legislation as "offensive and wrong." (01.02.2018)
The ambassador was spat at in his car near the Polish embassy in Tel Aviv, according to police. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the incident a "racist attack;" Israel said it was "a top priority" to investigate. (15.05.2019)
Not for the first time this month, Russia's Vladimir Putin has criticized a recent European resolution assigning some blame to the Soviet Union in the outbreak of World War II. This time, he focused on eastern Europe. (24.12.2019)