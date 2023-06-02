  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Moldova
BusinessPoland

Poland leads Eastern Europe's nearshoring gains

Jo Harper
1 hour ago

Central and Eastern Europe has emerged as a popular nearshoring destination globally after the pandemic and war in Ukraine, with Poland benefiting the most. Experts say there is no reason it cannot last.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RsDW
Warsaw skyline
Poland is benefiting from a wave of firms looking to bring their operations closer to their target marketsImage: Pawel Brzeziñski/PAP/picture-alliance

"The war in Ukrainechanged everything," says Marcin Miecznikowski, managing director of Trans East West, an international logistics operator. 

Poland was already a key trade hub between Asia and Europe along the new Silk Road, but the war has pushed it to the forefront in the nearshoring process, he says.

Stung by the COVID pandemic-led supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine and concerned about rising geopolitical tensions between the West and China, EU companies are eager to relocate their operations closer to their target markets, a process known as nearshoring. Meanwhile, Poland and other Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries are also benefiting from the so-called friendshoring, wherein companies looking to minimize the risks of disruptions are opting to relocate operations to friendly countries from authoritarian states.

Pandemic changes the game

The impact of the COVID pandemic on supply chains, especially those emanating from China, was a shock to Western businesses, with delivery times shooting up to 12-15 months and the cost of shipping soaring to record levels.

"The pandemic served as a wake-up call for global corporations," says Marcin Fabianowicz, director of the Center for Strategic Investments at the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH). "They realized that the location of production could not solely rely on lower operating costs, as it can be very costly in the long run."

Poland's SSC/BPO sector (shared services centers and business process outsourcing) is seeing ever-more sophisticated business services being moved into the country, following the lead of the likes of Google, which opened its Google Campus co-working space in Warsaw in 2015. The country also hosts IT services firm Accenture in Warsaw, while IBM has offices in Krakow, Wroclaw and Katowice. US investment banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are also betting on Poland.

"Looking at shared services/BPO, the lockdown proved that Poland could manage much better than other SSC/BPO hubs like India or the Philippines, where conditions for remote work were inadequate. This led to a new influx of FDI into Poland from the second half of 2020 onwards," Michael Dembinski, chief adviser to the British Polish Chamber of Commerce (BPCC).

Globalization: What now?

Ukraine war accelerates investments

Then the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed Poland's role in trans-Eurasian freight transportation.

"Many Western firms in sectors such as automotive, construction materials, furniture, and agrifood have moved some or all of their production from Ukraine into the EU, with Poland being a beneficiary. IT firms have also relocated from Ukraine to Poland. Poland is seen as the best logistical gateway and springboard for the rebuilding of Ukraine going forward," says Dembinski.

Ukraine accounted for 45% of all the new foreign companies that set up shops in Poland in the first three quarters of 2022, according to a report by the Polish Economic Institute. 

The report said 3,600 companies with Ukrainian capital and 10,200 Ukrainian sole proprietorships were established between January and September of last year. There are now 24,100 companies with Ukrainian capital operating in Poland or 25% of all companies with foreign capital. 

Ukrainian IT firm Ciklum moved 2,000 of its 3,200 employees — 250 to Poland — following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. DXC Technology relocated many of its 4,000 workers in Ukraine out of the conflict zone to western Ukraine, Poland and Romania, while another Ukrainian IT company, Infopulse, moved 400 of its employees to Poland.

Romania also attracts FDI 

Romania is another shining star in the region, attracting 69 FDI projects in 2022, a jump of 86% compared to 2021, according to the EY European Investment Attractiveness survey.

"[Romania] is becoming a major player in Europe in terms of foreign investment in the semiconductor manufacturing sector...Romania demonstrates that it has become a mature economy with substantial future growth potential, ranking fourth in Europe in terms of new job creation with 239 jobs created per new project in 2022, after Serbia, Spain and Hungary," EY's Bogdan Ion said.

One of the latest foreign investments, announced in February, was that by Syn Trac, an Austrian company that plans to build a tractor factory in Arad county.

Other significant recent investments in the region include Swiss Toblerone shifting manufacturing of its iconic chocolates to Slovakia from the end of 2023. 

Samsung SDI, the battery manufacturing arm of Samsung, is planning to set up a new battery production facility in Hungary. The plant will produce batteries for BMW cars.

"The eternal friendship of China and Russia is an issue that Western businesses are aware of. I'd predict a slow but steady shift away from China - nothing sudden and radical, more like a deflating tire. Less new FDI into China, existing investments carrying on but without so much reinvestment/new money going in and CEE is one beneficiary of this trend, as will be other destinations in Southeast Asia," says Dembinski.

Edited by: Ashutosh Pandey

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A woshwosh worker refurbishing a sneaker

Poland: How two women are promoting sustainable fashion

Poland: How two women are promoting sustainable fashion

The EU wants clothing companies to come up with greener business models by 2030, but can we live without fast fashion? Two Polish women are showing how we can rethink our relationship with what we wear.
BusinessApril 27, 2023
22 electric buses for Jaworzno, Poland

Polish-built electric buses take over the European market

Polish-built electric buses take over the European market

Surprisingly perhaps, Poland is one of the largest electric bus producing countries in Europe, and getting bigger. Germany's MAN Truck & Bus recently launched production in Poland, following Spain's CAF in 2018.
BusinessDecember 1, 2020
A picture of Slasko-Dabrowski Bridge over the Vistula River in Warsaw

Germany eyes Poland's economic miracle for post-COVID growth

Germany eyes Poland's economic miracle for post-COVID growth

Poland's economy is less affected by the pandemic and is recovering quicker from it. Small wonder German firms seek to tap into this growth potential, and aiming to profit from Poland's economic transformation ahead.
BusinessFebruary 23, 2021
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A missile explodes over Kyiv, May 16, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv downs Russian missiles in early attack

Conflicts29 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vladimir Putin, wearing a blazer and shirt and tie, looks off into the distance

South Africa's diplomatic dilemma with Putin

South Africa's diplomatic dilemma with Putin

Politics1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

A pregnant woman

Pakistan: Will maternity leave law be implemented?

Pakistan: Will maternity leave law be implemented?

Society22 hours ago03:00 min
More from Asia

Germany

AfD campaign poster reading: 'Germany. But normal. AfD'

Germany's far-right AfD sees poll numbers surging

Germany's far-right AfD sees poll numbers surging

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Police officers talk to radical right-wing MP Grzegorz Braun (right) at an event at the German Historical Institute, Warsaw, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Polish radical right-wing MP disrupts lecture on Holocaust

Polish radical right-wing MP disrupts lecture on Holocaust

Politics22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protester with megaphone

Israel: Protests expose divisions in society

Israel: Protests expose divisions in society

Politics17 hours ago03:28 min
More from Middle East

North America

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2021, the Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and mothership separate as they fly way above New Mexico.

The future of space tourism

The future of space tourism

TravelMay 31, 202302:13 min
More from North America

Latin America

A gigantic coal mining vehicle in La Guarija, Colombia

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

BusinessMay 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage