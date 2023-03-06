  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
Climate change
Toblerone without the Matterhorn on the package
With some production shifting out of Switzerland to Slovakia, some Toblerone packaging will be stripped of the famous Swiss Matterhorn mountain and the country's flagImage: Francois Glories/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessSwitzerland

New look: Toblerone to remove Matterhorn from packaging

33 minutes ago

To comply with the "Swissness" law, Toblerone has to remove the famous Matterhorn peak from some of its packaging as production moves to Slovakia. The US-owned company will replace the logo with geometric mountains.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OKRY

The makers of Toblerone are removing images of Switzerland's Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from its packaging of the 35- and 50-gram (1.2-1.75-ounce) bars as they move some production to Slovakia.

Mondelez International of Deerfield, Illinois, which owns the Swiss-born brand, says it is in the process of adapting the packaging of Toblerone products to conform with Swiss rulesabout how products qualify for the "Swissness" signature.

Why is the Matterhorn disappearing?

With Toblerone opening a new plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, in the third quarter of 2023, the company must adapt the packaging to the Swissness legislation.

Toblerone announced a new plant in Slovakia in June 2022 "to meet increased global demand," according to the brand's owner. The company cited lower wages in Slovakia compared with Switzerland when announcing the outsourcing of production of some Toblerone chocolates.

In 2017, Switzerland adopted a law on "Swissness" that aimed to protect the prestige of Swiss manufacturing.

As far as food is concerned, two criteria must be met: Four-fifths of raw materials in the product must come from Switzerland, and processing that gives a product its "essential characteristics" must be carried out in Switzerland.

What is the new design?

"The redesign of the packaging introduces a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that is consistent with the geometric and triangular aesthetic," Mondelez spokeswoman Livia Kolmitz said in an email.

"More and more people will see the brand's exciting new visual identity and packaging design," the spokeswoman said.

The name is a portmanteau of two words: the Tobler family name and "torrone," the Italian name for honey-almond nougat.

Toblerone produces about 7 billion chocolate bars annually, with 97% exported to 120 countries.

dmn/ar (AP,AFPE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Local residents walk along an empty street in Bakhmut as police officers watch

Ukraine: 'Painful and difficult' battle of Bakhmut grinds on

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World: the Pyramids of Giza.

Egypt: Researchers seeking secrets in Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt: Researchers seeking secrets in Great Pyramid of Giza

Culture8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Society7 hours ago01:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

candles in front of a plaque reading 'Synagoge'

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Press conference in 2022 between U.S. President Biden and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen

Von der Leyen heads to Canada and United States

Von der Leyen heads to Canada and United States

Politics35 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as seen from above

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

PoliticsMarch 5, 202302:03 min
More from Middle East

North America

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic: What his vaccination status means

Novak Djokovic: What his vaccination status means

Sports7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization6 hours ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage