Poland/Belarus: Cold War or Humanitarian Catastrophe?

The border between the two countries is the scene of increasing illegal crossings by refugees. The situation is escalating.

Also on Focus on Europe:

Germany: Dangerous Blood Poisoning

After Georg Winterling cut his finger, his arms and legs had to be amputated. Now he’s trying to adapt and get by in day-to-day life.

Traffic Signs in London Image: SWR

Britain: How London Is Upsetting Drivers

Strict environmental restrictions and confusing traffic routing: The British capital wants to reduce cars and improve air quality in the city center. But taxi drivers and commuters aren’t happy.

Rome: Buzzards Versus Seagulls

The Italian capital is using falconers and birds of prey to take a stand against cheeky seagulls that steal food and garbage.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 31.07.2023 – 23:30 UTC

THU 01.08.2023 – 05:30 UTC

THU 01.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC

THU 01.08.2023 – 11:30 UTC

THU 01.08.2023 – 14:30 UTC

FRI 02.08.2023 – 02:30 UTC

FRI 02.08.2023 – 19:02 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4