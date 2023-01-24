Poland asks Germany to allow Leopard 2 tank transfer

Poland's defense minister says Warsaw has sent a formal request for Berlin to allow the transfer of German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Tuesday said his country had officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion.

Berlin is under pressure to supply state-of-the-art Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or at least to sign off on the delivery of the German-made heavy armor from third-party countries.

The Polish Defense Minister tweeted that Berlin had received Warsaw's request, although German officials did not immediately confirm this.

"The Germans have already received our request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. I also appeal to the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. This is our common cause, because it is about the security of the whole of Europe!''

Earlier this month, Poland announced it was prepared to deliver 14 Leopard tanks to Kyiv within the framework of an international coalition.

