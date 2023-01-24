  1. Skip to content
A German Leopard 2A6 tank during an exercise, fording a body of water. Undated file photo.
According to reports, a company of Leopard 2A6 models would be the first to be sentImage: Philipp Schulze/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine — reports

12 minutes ago

Not-yet-confirmed news reports from several outlets say Germany's government has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine along with allies. This follows a fairly long-running debate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MePS

German news magazine Der Spiegel and others published stories on Tuesday evening saying that the government in Berlin had decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. 

This follows a long-running debate on the issue among NATO allies, and comes after Poland formally asked Berlin for permission to send some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine earlier on Tuesday. 

Spiegel magazine reported that the decision would involve sending at least one company of Leopard 2A6 tanks. The 2A6 version is the second-newest available and the most recent available in larger numbers.

Spiegel attributed its information to government sources but did not identify them. Broadcaster ntv issued a similar report, and the dpa news agency later said its government sources had said the same. 

Berlin must approve the export of German-made military equipment to third countries. Spiegel reported that other European countries, including some in Scandinavia, would also participate.  

The news also coincides with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the US would consider sending some comparable Abrams tanks to Ukraine. One reason Germany had given for its reticence was not wanting to be seen as "going it alone" within NATO. 

A decision or some form of announcement on this had been expected in some corners at last week's meeting of NATO and other countries' defense ministers at the US military air base in Ramstein in Germany, but it did not materialize.  

More to follow... 

msh/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

