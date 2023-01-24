  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, chairs a meeting with government officials
Zelenskyy has promised that Russia's invasion will not stop his government from rooting out corruptionImage: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Planet Pix/ZUMA /picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

Ukraine officials leave posts after corruption allegations

17 minutes ago

Ukraine's deputy defense minister, responsible for supplies to troops, has resigned citing "media accusations" of corruption. Other government figures have also quit or been fired.

https://p.dw.com/p/4McBB

A defense minister and the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office both offered their resignations on Tuesday amid allegations of corruption.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced changes to personnel at the highest level after the highest-profile allegations of graft since Russia launched its invasion.

Who's resigned, and why?

The defense ministry carried a statement saying Vyacheslav Shapovalov's resignation was "a worthy deed" that would help retain trust in the ministry. Local media have reported that his departure was linked to a scandal
involving the purchase of food for the Ukrainian military.

Separately, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said he had asked the president to relieve him of his duties. Tymoshenko was among officials linked last September to the embezzlement of aid earmarked for Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region worth more than $7 million.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General's Office said Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko had been removed from his post during the shakeup. Symonenko has been at the center of a scandal related to a holiday in Spain. 

Elliot Higgins on Conflict Zone

Late on Monday, President Zelenskyy promised personnel changes in the government, regional administrations and security forces after the graft allegations emerged.

In his nightly video address, the president said the war would not distract his government's attention from tackling corruption.

rc/kb (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visiting soldiers and inspecting a Leopard 2 battle tank

Why Germany hesitates on sending battle tanks to Ukraine

Politics14 hours ago
