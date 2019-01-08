 Plovdiv 2019: Historic moment for a historic city | Arts | DW | 14.01.2019

Arts

Plovdiv 2019: Historic moment for a historic city

Bulgaria's second city has been inaugurated as European Capital of Culture 2019, an honor it shares with the Italian city of Matera. Under the motto "Together," Plovdiv kicks off a yearlong celebration of culture.

A light show at the opening of Plovdiv's European Capital of Culture festivities

The ancient city of Plovdiv put on a party on Saturday night complete with fireworks, light shows, concerts and speeches from dignitaries as it took up its mantle as European Capital of Culture.

Having been an architectural hot spot during Roman rule, Bulgaria's second city has again taken center stage in the region. 

'Unique' moment

"This is a unique and historic moment for our city," said Plovdiv Mayor Ivan Totev before the opening ceremony.

The artist collective Phase7 staged an impressive light show in front of tens of thousands of visitors as performances by local musicians and dancers gave a foretaste of the European Capital of Culture 2019 motto: "Together."

As Plovdiv residents combine to showcase their distinctive city, a number of headline events are planned throughout the year, including the Ayliak Art Parade in May on Europe's longest boulevard. The focus will be on slow, sustainable and harmonious living via green, creative products and innovations.

Meanwhile, Tobacco City is an already opened flagship project implemented by the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation that is transforming abandoned tobacco industry buildings through multi-genre artistic actions, installations and exhibitions — the postindustrial zone is also part of the European Route of Industrial Heritage.

Read morePlovdiv: European Capital of Culture 2019 

Projectors light the sky during the European Capital of Culture 2019 opening ceremony (AFP/Getty Images)

Projectors lit up the sky during the European Capital of Culture 2019 opening ceremony

Rome of the Balkans

"Together" is an apt slogan for a city where juxtaposed layers of ancient architecture are constantly revealed: ancient Greek columns leaning against Roman walls near 400-year old Ottoman baths. While encountering a synagogue or an early Christian basilica in a Plovdiv alley, visitors will be overshadowed by the 15th century Dzhumaya Mosque that towers above the city center.

Often called the Rome of the Balkans, diverse elements of Roma, Armenian, Ukrainian and Turkish culture also fill the streets.

"It has always been the case that people of different cultures and ethnicities have shared this spot on earth. It's part of our DNA," says Svetlana Kuyumdzhieva, curator of Plovdiv 2019. But while this spirit is reflected in the program, so are Plovdiv's inherent cultural tensions.

In June, the Medea theater project brings together children and adolescents of different ethnicities and religions; "100% Plovdiv," a project led by the renowned theater collective, Rimini Protokoll, is also intended to bring together theatrical works from a wide variety of backgrounds.

A women smiles wearing a beret next to an art object (DW/T. Schauenberg )

Kuyumdzhieva attended the traveling exhibition "Art Liberty," which consists of painted parts of the Berlin Wall

Meanwhile, the To Learn from Stolipinovo project will try to build a bridge to the marginalized local Roma community, the largest in the Balkans. Despite Plovdiv's pretensions to cosmopolitanism and diversity, its long-established Roma population living in the Stolipinovo enclave continues to suffer from xenophobia and racist hostility.

"When we made the application [for title of European Capital of Culture] we revealed our problems, detailed them in our agenda and now we want to tackle them, with the help of this year of culture," Mayor Totev told DW.

Read moreHow the 'Germans' are changing the largest Roma enclave in Europe 

With the whole city now talking about contemporary art, Totev notes it has also been possible to spend more money in the schools in the Roma community neighborhoods and to make the trendy bohemian district of Kapana car-free — something that was previously unthinkable.

The good, and the bad

While the local community is trying to face up to the city's inequities, 2019 will also highlight the fact that much of Plovdiv is young, creative and energetic. In a city where English is spoken, especially among young people, the locals identify as Europeans — after all, Bulgaria is a member of the EU.

  • Bulgarien Plowdiw Kulturhauaptstadt Europas 2019 Kapana (D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    All we need is Plov(e)div!

    What every visitor notices immediately is that this city is young, hip and creative; and a knowledge of English is, at least among young people, taken for granted. They see themselves as Europeans. After all, Bulgaria is an EU member state. And Plovdiv residents are proud that their city is one of the oldest in Europe.

  • Bulgarien Plovdiv Stadtansicht (DW/D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    Regards from Rome!

    Like Rome, Plovdiv was built on seven hills, but it's much older. Whereas Rome is a mere 3,000 years old, Plovdiv looks back on 8,000 years of history. Thracians, Celts, Romans and Ottoman Turks have all left their traces here.

  • Bulgarien Plovdiv Amphietheater (DW/D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    Much ado about theatre

    The marble theatre dating from the second century AD is one of the loveliest mementos left by the Romans. Some 6,000 spectators could watch ancient tragedies and comedies here. The theatre will also serve as a magnificent backdrop for concerts and performances during Plovdiv's year as a Capital of Culture.

  • Bulgarien Plowdiw Kulturhauaptstadt Europas 2019 Moschee (D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    Ottoman heritage

    The past is another country: the Dzhumaya Mosque, or Friday Mosque, was built in the 15th century, when Bulgaria was part of the Ottoman Empire. With its walls of natural stone and brick and its delicate minaret, this imposing mosque is located centrally, on Plovdiv's long promenade.

  • Bulgarien Plovdiv Altstadt (DW/D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    Sleeping Beauty

    That's what the people of Plovdiv call their Old Town, which sits atop three hills overlooking the city. Cobbled lanes lead up to a small paradise of churches, village shops and grand merchants' houses. Its charming houses in Bulgarian style are relatively young, in light of the city's venerable history.

  • Bulgarien Plovdiv Altstadt (DW/D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    Keeping up with the neighbors

    In the 19th century, with the end of Turkish rule in Bulgaria, a veritable construction boom broke out. The wealthy merchants of Plovdiv spared no expense or effort in trying to outdo each other. Every house had to be more beautiful than the next one.

  • Bulgarien Plowdiw Kulturhauaptstadt Europas 2019 Ethnologisches Museum (D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    Bulgarian atmosphere

    One merchant who really went to town was Arghir Kuyumdzhiouglu: his house is one of the biggest and most magnificent in the Old Town. Its interior is impressive with its wood-paneled ceilings. The collections of Plovdiv's ethnographic museum are now exhibited in the elegantly furnished rooms.

  • Bulgarien Plowdiw Kulturhauaptstadt Europas 2019 Kapana Graffiti (D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    Street art quarter

    Colorful graffiti are the trademark of Kapana. The old artisans' district has been transformed into a new trendy quarter. In the past years it has been restored, and its many cafes and shops make it an ideal meeting place during Plovdiv's year as cultural capital.

  • Bulgarien Plowdiw Kulturhauaptstadt Europas 2019 Altstadt (D. Schwiesau)

    Plovdiv: Delightfully old and young

    Waiting for the tourists

    Many people in Plovdiv hope that its year as cultural capital will awaken this sleeping beauty to new life. Thirty years after the fall of the Iron Curtain, Bulgaria and Plovdiv are still far off the beaten tourist track. But the organizers of the year as a European Capital of Culture expect about 2 million visitors from all over the world in 2019.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


Bars, cafes and colorful, quirky street life greet visitors to Kapana, Bulgaria's only hipster district. Here, IT student Ludomir Marovski, who works in a local cafe, is divided when asked about the year ahead.

"I am delighted with the many attractions and international people that are coming, but what I don't understand is why ticket prices are also being raised for some exhibitions," he said. "Now there is money from the EU but we have to pay more. That's not possible."

A young man stands by a wall with street art (DW/T. Schauenberg )

Marovski is looking forward to many international guests — but not the higher ticket prices

The 23-year-old is one of many locals concerned that the city has recently raised ticket prices for cultural events by 20 percent.

Another oft-stated criticism is a failure to implement promised projects — including the renewal of some Tobacco City former factory buildings that have now been left to the elements.

Local resident Penka Poydovska is nevertheless proud of what her city has already achieved. "It's the best thing that could happen to us," she said. "This year will be good for everyone, and if more tourists come, so much the better."

And the tourists are coming. Even as Plovdiv 2019 was being planned, the number of visitors grew to 1 million in 2017, with around 1.5 million expected to have visited in 2018. Despite some teething problems, this year will likely break all records.

