Plovdiv officially kicks off European Capital of Culture festivities

Fifty-thousand people have attended a ceremony to see Bulgaria's oldest city become the 2019 European Capital of Culture. Its ancient heritage and diverse cultural life will be boosted this year by more than 500 events.
A multi-stage live show involving 1,500 dancers on Saturday helped mark the beginning of Plovdiv's reign as the European Capital Culture for 2019.
Around 50,000 people gathered in the main square of Bulgaria's oldest city for the inauguration ceremony dubbed "We are all colors."
The entertainment included traditional Bulgarian folk dancers, 200 choir singers, a brass orchestra and a musical and laser spectacle.
"This year will be a turning point for Plovdiv. We have spent four years to prepare all events. I'm sure that Plovdiv will never be the same," Svetlana Kuyumdzhieva, the art director of Plovdiv 2019, told reporters.
Plovdiv lies in central Bulgaria, 144 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of the capital, Sofia. It claims to be the oldest continually inhabited European city, with more than 6,000 years of history.
Read more: Bauhaus at 100: Cultural heritage up close
History and diversity draws tourists
Evidence can be seen in many architectural landmarks dating back to Thracian, Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman times.
Alongside its ancient heritage, the multicultural city sees Orthodox Bulgarians, Turks from the time of the Ottoman Empire, Armenians, Jews, and Roma live peacefully side by side.
Already a popular tourist destination, organizers now hope visitors from all over the world will take part in more than 500 events that planned for the next 12 months.
The cultural program offers music from opera to jazz and rock as well as theater performances and exhibitions.
Read more: How the European Film Awards could boost their image
One planned exhibition will feature fragments of the Berlin Wall to mark 30 years since its fall and another with 30 short films and debates on how art can foster liberty.
Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv was also named among The New York Times' list of 52 places to go in 2019.
The European Capital of Culture is an initiative of the European Union, awarded to two cities each year.
In addition to Plovdiv, the Italian city of Matera was also awarded the title for this year. Its launch is scheduled for January 19.
mm/sms (AP, DPA)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Bobov Dol mine is set to close by the end of the year. During its heyday, 1,500 people worked there but that number is now down to less than 400. They, too, are being made redundant. Jodi Hilton reports. (27.12.2018)
Bulgarian authorities have raided an illegal counterfeit operation that was making high-quality fake banknotes. A printing press and high-denomination euro and dollar bills were found in the basement of a hotel. (22.10.2018)
One of the oldest cities in the world, the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv is a place of inspiration for artists and creatives and was anointed European Capital of Culture 2019. But will the honor prove a missed opportunity? (02.01.2019)
Films from Scandinavia, the Iberian Peninsula or the Baltic nations: The European Film Awards reflect the continent's linguistic and cultural diversity. But there are still deficits in marketing for the European "Oscar." (11.12.2018)
Dirt-poor and forgotten by the government in faraway Rome, the town languished for a long time. That has changed. The European Capital of Culture enchants with ancient history and fresh ideas. (03.01.2019)