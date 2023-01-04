More than a dozen police officers were arrested or relieved from their posts last year over links or suspected links to the illegal drug tradeImage: Josefiel Rivera/SOPA/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance
Philippines moves to 'cleanse' police force of drug links
The government has accused several top police officers of being involved in the narcotics trade, as it continues to wage a bloody and controversial war on drugs.
The Philippines' interior secretary asked around 300 of the country's top police officers to submit courtesy resignations on Wednesday in a bid to "cleanse" the force of links to the illegal drug trade.
A committee has been formed to assess the records of every police general and full colonel. Those found to be clean will be allowed to return to work, while those found guilty will have their resignations accepted.
"If you're not involved, there's nothing to worry about," Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos told reporters at the national police headquarters near Manila.
Anyone who did not tender their resignation would be "questionable," he added.