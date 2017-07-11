Philippines: What happens to the drug war under Ferdinand Marcos Jr.?

"We are so afraid that blood will continue to spill and it will be the same hell under Marcos Jr.," said Cristina who asked that only her first name be used for fear of repercussions.

Cristina told DW that she has lost three of her sons in violence related to the deadly "war on drugs" that former President Rodrigo Duterte launched in 2016.

Anthony was found dead in 2017, his head wrapped in packaging tape and a gunshot to his temple. Police said he was in possession of drugs.

Jay-Ar was killed in 2019 in a police buy-bust operation. Andy was shot dead by what witnesses describe as six masked assailants days before Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was sworn in as president last month.

Andy was released from detention on May 21 after pleading guilty to drug charges in exchange for an early release.

"I'm so sure that his release made him a marked target. I wish he had just stayed in detention. Maybe he would still be alive," Cristina said.

"I hope for justice for my sons, but how can I expect that with Marcos Jr. as president and Duterte's daughter as vice president?" she added.

In the run-up to the 2022 presidential elections, Marcos Jr. — the son and namesake of the former dictator who ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986 — formed a political alliance with Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Duterte.

The two scored landslide victories, with overwhelming margins not seen in decades.

Blood and violence of the drug campaign

Under the Duterte administration, more than 6,000 people were killed in police operations to crack down on illegal drugs, according to government data.

Human rights groups say that the death toll was much higher, estimating the figure to be around 20,000.

The brazen violence of the anti-drug campaign has been condemned by international organizations and Western governments.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said at the end of June that he would seek to reopen an investigation into the killings and other suspected rights abuses under the Duterte administration.

The probe had been suspended in November at Manila's request, with Philippine officials citing their own investigations into the killings.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



'Lack of accountability is a crucial problem'

"The ICC will continue its processes on this investigation regardless of the domestic context. Continuing the probe is about the only thing we have to push for accountability because other mechanisms have so far failed," Carlos Conde, senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, told DW.

Even while the ICC considers reopening its investigation, accountability is another matter. Marcos Jr. has said that he is not in favor of an ICC investigation.

"Under this new government, the lack of accountability will be as crucial a problem as the continuation of the drug war violence," Conde added.

Last month, Wilkins Villanueva, head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) urged Marcos Jr. to intensify the drug campaign.

"Marcos Jr. will be under pressure to continue the drug war. Under whatever agreement he had with the Dutertes, he will protect the former president and his lieutenants from accountability," Conde underlined.

Meanwhile, many of those who died in the drug war were buried in temporary graves whose five-year lease has now expired.

Flavie Villanueva, a priest who started a program that provides grieving families with food assistance and counseling resources, has now started Project Arise.

Villanueva's program exhumes bodies from their temporary graves, has them cremated and the ashes placed in a more permanent location.

"Under Marcos Jr. and Duterte, these things will continue: culture of impunity, mistrust of authority, and poverty because those being killed are mostly the family breadwinners. And with this, the deep seated wounds of those who have lost their loved ones," Villanueva told DW.

Remembering and grieving

While justice for the victims may remain elusive under the current administration, rights activists say that families must be given a venue both inside and outside the country to express their grief and amplify their rage.

At the documenta art show in Kassel, Germany's renowned international exhibition of modern art held every five years, Filipino activists and human rights defenders held up a giant banner emblazoned with "Stop the Killings," spelled out in thousands of small black plates.

In Philippine culture, pinning a small black plate on one's clothing is a sign of mourning.

Similar demonstrations with the Stop the Killings banner have been held in the United States and across Europe.

"We expect a similar drug war under the Marcos-Duterte administration. But this will not affect our resolve to call for greater solidarity so that this issue will not be forgotten," visual artist and one of the demonstrators Kiri Dalena said, adding: "Solidarity and opposition will have to come from all over, not only the Philippines."

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru