Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa: Journalism is 'at an existential moment'

Speaking at the Global Media Forum in Bonn, Ressa noted that lies, laced with anger and hate, spread faster than facts. "Rebuilding trust with truth is vital to combat the rise of fascism," she said.
"If you don't have facts you don't have truth, if you don't have truth you don't have trust," Nobel laureate Maria Ressa said on Monday delivering the keynote address at this year's DW Global Media Forum in Bonn.
Media experts from around the world are taking part at the two-day event to discuss the future of journalism in a time of wars, crises and catastrophes.
During her speech, Ressa pointed out how big tech is contributing to the problem of fake news and disinformation, noting that lies — laced with anger and hate — travel faster than facts.
Distribution of lies, as well as personalized mass persuasion, hyper socialization and tyranny of trends, are eroding a sense of shared reality and promoting surveillance capitalism, she argued.
"Don't become a surveillance capitalism loser news organization. We must use tech to control our own destiny," she underlined, adding: "If you don't have rule of law in the virtual world, you won't have rule of law in the natural world."
"If you don't have integrity of facts, how can you have integrity of elections?" she questioned, stressing that the situation poses a threat to democracy.
The renowned journalist called for legislation to regulate tech as well as increased financial support for media, urging democratic governments to allocate more funds than the 0.3% of their overseas development assistance they currently spend on promoting journalism.
Ressa's comments come at a time when journalists and human rights activists in the Philippines are increasingly concerned at the developments in the country, where Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the former Philippine dictator, will become president on June 30 after his recent electoral triumph.
Marcos Jr.'s running mate — Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte — was sworn in as vice president on Sunday.
Both of them have so far failed to acknowledge the human rights atrocities that took place under their fathers.
Marcos Jr., in fact, has called for a revision of textbooks that cover his father's rule, saying they are teaching children lies, in line with the family's decades-long effort to repair its legacy.
Critics say both the Marcos and Duterte families have excelled at exploiting and manipulating social media to create an alternative information ecosystem with wide reach.
Rappler, the news organization founded by Ressa in 2012, has been at the forefront of the campaign against fake news and disinformation in the country, pooling together resources of a variety of actors, including reporters, lawyers and activists, to fact check and expose disinformation.
The site, one of the most popular in the Southeast Asian country, has emerged as a key platform to combat misinformation and document human rights abuses, particularly over the past six years during the rule of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, including his deadly war on drugs.
Rappler's journalists reported on the excesses of the anti-drug campaign, which left thousands of mostly petty suspects shot dead by police or vigilantes.
The outlet's work has led to increased calls to hold Duterte accountable for reported human rights violations.
The drug killings are currently being investigated by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.
In addition to Rappler, Ressa also co-founded the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group of global experts aimed at holding Facebook accountable. It's not linked to the social media giant's own Oversight Board.
At the GMF, Ressa said Facebook "replaced journalists with influencers" and that social media rolled back democracy in a number of countries, calling for tougher government regulation.
In October 2021, Ressa — along with the Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov — received the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to protect freedom of expression.
In response to Rappler's critical reporting, however, the Philippine government has taken several steps to shut down the site by charging Ressa and the publication with multiple counts of tax evasion as well as cybercrimes.
The outlet's journalists and Ressa, in particular, have been targets of hate campaigns and faced a deluge of insults and threats online.
In 2020, she was convicted of online libel under the Philippines's anti-cybercrime law, which critics say is used as a means to quash dissent.
Talking on Monday about the attacks and persecution she's suffered, Ressa said that she will not give up and continue to fight her conviction. "I will fight because I have to believe in the rule of law," she said.
Edited by: Shamil Shams