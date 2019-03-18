Philippine journalist Maria Ressa arrested again, this time for 'fraud'

A prominent Philippine journalist critical of President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal war on drugs was re-arrested at Manila's airport on Friday.

Maria Ressa, the CEO and editor of the website Rappler, was taken into custody for violating foreign ownership rules and committing securities fraud.

"I am being treated like a criminal when my only crime is to be an independent journalist," she told ABS-CBN news channel as she was taken away by police.

Rappler and press freedom advocates say the charges against Ressa are intended to intimidate the press and silence Duterte's critics.

"Rappler has clearly become the whipping boy of the Duterte administration as it seeks to silence or intimidate the independent and critical press," the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



The journalist alongside six other current and former Rappler board members and editors stand accused of violating foreign ownership rules and securities fraud. The six others posted bail on Wednesday.

The charges relate to a 2015 bond sale to foreigners. Under the constitution, media is an economic sector reserved for Filipinos or Filipino-controlled entities.

Rappler says the bond sale does not allow foreigners to intervene in its operations.

In February, Ressa was detained and later released on bail in relation to an internet libel case.

Rappler's reporters are known for scrutinizing Duterte's policies and questioning the accuracy of his sweeping, often bellicose statements.

Duterte's government says the recent detentions are "merely part of any criminal procedure" and that it has "nothing to do" with press freedom.

cw/aw (AFP, Reuters)

