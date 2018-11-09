 Journalist Maria Ressa: ′President Duterte is bullying media organizations′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 13.11.2018

Asia

Journalist Maria Ressa: 'President Duterte is bullying media organizations'

In an interview with DW, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa said that President Rodrigo Duterte's administration is targeting both her and Rappler news for criticizing the government and exposing the war on drugs.

Maria Ressa (Maria Ressa)

The Philippine Department of Justice said Sunday it would file a case against online news outlet Rappler and its president Maria Ressa over tax evasion. If proven guilty, she could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Salvador Panelo, a spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte, said the government has a "probable cause" to indict Rappler and Ressa.

Rappler reacted by saying the government's move is "a clear form of continuing intimidation and harassment" and an attempt to "silence reporting that does not please the administration."

Panelo denied the government's move was political retaliation.

In January, President Duterte castigated Rappler and called it a "fake news outlet," emulating his American counterpart President Donald Trump, who often refers to media outlets he is unhappy with as "fake news."

Rodrigo Duterte (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Marquez)

Rights groups accuse Duterte of killing hundreds of people in a war against drugs

Read more: 'Submit or suffer' - Rappler shutdown worries Philippine media

In an interview with DW, journalist Ressa spoke about a "relentless harassment" campaign by the Philippine government and deteriorating press freedom in the Southeast Asian country. 

DW: Rappler denies tax evasion charges and claims that President Duterte's government is trying to silence it. Why is your news outlet at odds with the authorities?

Maria Ressa: It all started when we published reports about President Duterte's controversial war on drugs. It intensified when we published a report in October 2016 about how the Duterte administration was using social media for propaganda.

After that, the president slammed Rappler in his July 2017 State of the Nation Address (SONA). In January of this year, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked our license for allegedly violating the country's constitution. [Editor's note: Rappler continues to operate after filing a review petition.]

Read more: Philippines government under fire over decision to shutter news site

At one point, we were facing up to seven cases. All these cases are baseless. Take the example of the tax evasion case. It is being filed against us despite the fact that the Bureau of Internal Revenue has recognized us as a top corporate taxpayer.

I believe the government's motives are political.

Watch video 26:01
Now live
26:01 mins.

Salvador Panelo on Conflict Zone

Have these government measures had an impact on the morale of Rappler reporters?

We were in a bad situation when the government revoked our license earlier this year. But I'm very proud of our reporters, who have taken it as a mission. We are clear about what is at stake: the Philippine democracy. The checks and balances are being compromised and the government is operating with impunity – especially in its handling of the drug war. It has "weaponized" not only social media but also the country's law and is using it against media organizations.

Could you be arrested?

I hope not, but I am prepared for the worst. These moves are nothing but political harassment and intimidation.

President Duterte has also banned Rappler reporters, such as Pia Ranada Robles, from the presidential palace. What are the reasons behind this measure?

Instead of treating us like an enemy, the government should answer our questions. Actually, the government is missing out on an opportunity to clarify certain matters.

A vibrant democracy is open to scrutiny. The authorities need to rethink their policies. We, on the other hand, will continue to publish investigative stories without intimidation.

Read more: Investigating Duterte's drug war in Philippines — facts and fiction

But the government can shut down your site…

A sword is hanging over our heads. The government wants us to toe its line. We are trying to do our job.

Rights activists and media campaigners in the Philippines say the press freedom in the country is under threat. Do you agree with these allegations?

We are neither anti-government nor anti-Duterte; we are just journalists that are holding the authorities accountable.

We're critical about certain things because the rule of law is being compromised in the Philippines. President Duterte is bullying and intimidating news groups. Philippine Daily Inquirer, the country's largest newspaper, was sold to a Duterte ally; and the ABS-CBN TV channel was threatened last week, with authorities saying they would not renew its license. The government is attacking the businesses of many news organizations.

Maria Ressa is a Filipino journalist. She is the chief executive officer of the Rappler online news website. She previously worked as an investigative reporter for CNN.

This interview was conducted by Ana P. Santos.

Editor's note: Ana P. Santos is a regular contributor to Rappler and has a bi-monthly column.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Daunting challenge

    Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Brutal incidents

    Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Suspicious killings

    One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Left alone

    A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Last message

    The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Funeral march

    Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Remembering the dead

    Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Calling for justice

    Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she dosn't want to be identified.

    Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen


