 Peru’s vast lithium discovery: A risky economic boon? | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Peru’s vast lithium discovery: A risky economic boon?

A vast deposit of hard-rock lithium could bring riches to Peru, but it also poses environmental and societal questions. The megaproject would take place in an archeological zone that is also rife with poverty.

Miners dig in a dark coal mine (picture-alliance/AA/S. Castaeda)

An estimated 2.5 million tons of lithium carbonate have been discovered deep in Peru's southern region of Puno, near the border with Bolivia and Lake Titicaca.

Canadian mining company Plateau Energy Metals Inc. made the announcement last month, saying it marked the first discovery of hard-rock lithium deposits in South America and could become one of the largest mines in the world.

The finding was located in a prehistoric lake in northern Puno, where a large deposit of uranium was also discovered. It would be groundbreaking for Peru, but it would also pose a host of challenges, from the geopolitical and economic to the social and environmental.

High demand for lithium

The news has raised expectations, given that a growing demand for batteries has tripled the price of lithium carbonate in the past three years, with a current value of $12,500 (€10,750) per ton. Executives from Plateau Energy Metals have estimated that Peru's exports of the highly lucrative mineral could yield $500 million per year, beginning in 2021.

Read more: Will Europe make its own e-car battery cells?

"There are a lot of expectations, but also distrust within the local and regional populations over the impacts that the project could have. Peru is facing a complicated political moment as it searches for government stability, but it is also at an economically challenging time," Narda Henriquez, sociologist at the Catholic University of Peru (PUCP), told DW.

A man makes his way through a dark mine (picture-alliance/AA/S. Castaeda)

Mining can bring economic benefits to a country, but it can also carry high costs, including humans ones

A scenario ripe for conflict

The last 15 years have seen a rise in the commercial exploitation of raw materials in Latin America, with an increase in large-scale mining and extraction activities. "At the same time, almost every one of these countries experienced surging social conflicts associated with these projects," said Bettina Schorr, director of trAndes, a joint research program on sustainable development run by Peru's PUCP and the Free University of Berlin.

A lithium megaproject would raise the same risk of conflict from disputes over redistribution, territory, participation and the environment. "Mining has environmental costs like water and ground pollution, especially for those who live near it. Water shortages, too," Schorr told DW.

Socioeconomic problems, wealth that does not reach the poorest in the area, and the arrival of newcomers looking for work would all make the situation more complex.

Henriquez notes that in the past, the government of Peru has not shown concern for environmental regulations. Currently, problems of judicial corruption and political stability are the main priority.

Read more: Are corrupt politicians behind Peru's palm oil plantations?

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    Profitable plant

    The oil palm bears around 6000 fruits. As the demand for palm oil increases, so has its economic importance.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    Palm oil plantation in Ucayali, Peru

    Rainforest is being increasingly cleared to make way for huge palm oil plantations.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    At the border

    The indigenous “Santa Clara de Uchunya” community in Ucayali, Peru. Around 200 people live in the main village.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    The president

    Community leader, Carlos Hoyos, fears for the future of the villagers. The palm oil plantations have spread right to village's periphery. Indigenous community representatives fighting for the land have their lives threatened.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    In danger

    Indigenous villagers are not equipped to grapple with palm oil multinationals. With threats and misinformation, they are being forced to leave and sell their land for little money. Shootings of indigenous people have been traced back to the conflict over land.

    Author: Katja Döhne


A region of archeology and poverty

"Puno is one of the most populated regions of Peru and its northern part, where the deposits were discovered, is one of its poorest areas, with a high rate of child malnutrition. Local communities and authorities are likely to pay close attention to how the project will affect health, water sources and the local agricultural production,” Henriquez said.

She believes the government should have a strong presence and monitor the project, for the benefit of the local communities.

Read more: Africa's governments put pressure on mining groups

Both Schorr and Henriquez have observed the immediate effects that mining investments have in these communities. "New buildings turn into money-eating projects, or university scholarships are handed out, but these benefits are short-lived and localized. There is never a strategy on sustainability or how to tackle inequality," Henriquez notes.

The top of lots of batteries lined up together (picture-alliance/C. Hardt)

Experts point out that the while the global north receives the energy benefits of lithium, the global south's exporting countries bear mining's high costs

Another challenge will be the region's cultural and archeological value. The Canadian mining company has asserted that the lithium deposits lie outside of this area and although uranium deposits were found within it, these will not be directly affected.

Plateau Energy Metals has also pledged to work with environment and archeological consultants, local communities and Peruvian authorities to develop a protection plan for protected areas that may be close to future infrastructure projects.

Sustainable development

The road ahead is long, and the project is barely in the exploration phase. For the uranium deposits, the Peruvian government will have to start with creating new legislation to regulate radioactive matter, as none currently exist. Experts believe this will be a good opportunity for the country to develop a long-term strategy on mining that makes sustainability and diversification part of a new environmental policy.

At the international level, Peru's lithium project touches on the unresolved debate between those countries that export raw material and those who buy it from them. "In the global north, lithium helps countries have cleaner energy, but its production is very dirty for the Andean communities. They pay the price. We still need to discuss how to curtail this imbalance," Schorr concludes.

Watch video 04:09
Now live
04:09 mins.

German-made electric car batteries

DW recommends

Chile's lithium – blessing or curse?

Salar de Atacama is rich in lithium, essential to electric cars and other low-carbon tech. But indigenous people are fighting its extraction, saying private interests are cashing in at the expense of their environment. (11.05.2018)  

Bolivia's Evo Morales plans lithium mining offensive

The Bolivian government aims to pump massive investments to expand the country's production of lithium, a metal needed for the batteries that power everything from smartphones and laptops to hybrid and electric cars. (17.07.2017)  

Will Europe make its own e-car battery cells?

The future of Europe's carmakers depends on reliable supplies of cheap lithium-ion cells, a key component of e-car batteries. But such cells are nearly all made in Asia. Does Europe need its own Li-ion cell supply? (10.04.2018)  

Africa's governments put pressure on mining groups

Strict laws, high taxes: Africa's governments are looking more closely at foreign mining companies. In future, more locals will benefit from the extraction of raw materials. But the strategies are controversial. (19.08.2017)  

Are corrupt politicians behind Peru's palm oil plantations?

In recent years, Peru's sprawling jungle has been cleared for palm oil and cocoa plantations. Conservationists say the land is controlled by private companies who acquired it through corrupt means. (31.05.2018)  

Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

The sell-off of farmland in the Peruvian rainforest to foreign multinationals has led to the establishment of huge palm oil and cocoa plantations as well as mass deforestation. (21.02.2018)  

WWW links

trAndes Sustainable Development Program

trAndes Sustainable Development Program

Audios and videos on the topic

German-made electric car batteries  

Related content

Salar de Atacama Chile

Chile's lithium – blessing or curse? 11.05.2018

Salar de Atacama is rich in lithium, essential to electric cars and other low-carbon tech. But indigenous people are fighting its extraction, saying private interests are cashing in at the expense of their environment.

Robots Ausstellung, Science Museum in London

AI could help us protect the environment — or destroy it 16.07.2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve exponentially. With environmental concerns ever more at the forefront, experts are turning to AI to find sustainable solutions. But the technology also presents risks.

Bolivien Arbeiter bei der Verarebitung von Lithium

Soaring demand boosts Lithium prices 20.12.2017

Lithium is an essential component in high-performance batteries. Most of it is found in South America and Australia. But now European companies are planning to mine for the raw material closer to home - in Germany and Austria.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 