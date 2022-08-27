Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on floods

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Authorities are racing to evacuate residents as provinces brace for more flooding. Pakistan's top climate official Sherry Rehman tells DW much of the country "resembles a small ocean."
Two months of unprecedented monsoon rains have sparked severe floods across much of the country. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif declared an emergency and called for international aid.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with foreign diplomats to brief them about the situation in Pakistan. Torrential rains have caused heavy floods, killing 937 and affecting around 3 million people.
An exceptional monsoon season sparked flooding in the eastern Afghan province of Logar and in neighboring Pakistan. More than 50 people have been killed and several people are still missing.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version