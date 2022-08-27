 Pakistan′s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on floods | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 28.08.2022

DW News

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on floods

In Pakistan, a 'disaster of epic proportions'

Since June, more than 900 people have been killed, and hundreds of thousands more have had to leave their homes.

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 26 August 2022

Pakistan floods: 1 in 7 affected by 'climate catastrophe' 28.08.2022

Pakistan flooding: Death toll in 'climate catastrophe' tops 1,000

Authorities are racing to evacuate residents as provinces brace for more flooding. Pakistan's top climate official Sherry Rehman tells DW much of the country "resembles a small ocean."

Pakistan: Death toll from heavy flooding nears 1,000 27.08.2022

Two months of unprecedented monsoon rains have sparked severe floods across much of the country. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif declared an emergency and called for international aid.

Pakistan: PM Sharif asks for international help to tackle floods

Pakistan: PM Sharif asks for international help to tackle floods 26.08.2022

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with foreign diplomats to brief them about the situation in Pakistan. Torrential rains have caused heavy floods, killing 937 and affecting around 3 million people.

Flash floods kill dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan 21.08.2022

An exceptional monsoon season sparked flooding in the eastern Afghan province of Logar and in neighboring Pakistan. More than 50 people have been killed and several people are still missing.