 Pakistani luxury hotel ′terror′ siege ends | News | DW | 12.05.2019

News

Pakistani luxury hotel 'terror' siege ends

The death toll from an insurgent attack on a five-star hotel in Gwadar has risen. Meanwhile, Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, called the siege an act of terrorism.

Local residents look at the Pearl Continental from a distance. Gwadar, Pakistan (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

Pakistani regional police announced on Sunday the death toll following an attack on the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar had increased to five people: a special forces soldier, a hotel security guard and three hotel workers. 

Security forces killed all three gunmen —  not four as earlier reported — to end a 24-hour siege of the luxury hotel in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan earlier on Sunday. Six other people, including two soldiers, were wounded, the military said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the attack an act of terrorism. He commended security guards and forces for preventing greater loss of life.

Read more: Gunmen target luxury hotel in China-funded port city

Officials had claimed overnight that all insurgents had been killed and the attack had ended, but it emerged earlier on Sunday that attackers were still holed up inside the compound with hostages.

At least six people — including four security personnel — were wounded in a shoot-out, which began on Saturday afternoon.

"Four armed militants stormed the Pearl Continental in Gwadar and attacked security guards at the entrance," Baluchistan provincial minister Ziaullah Langu told DW. He added that no foreigners were present in the hotel at the time.

The port city is the centerpiece of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project in Pakistan.

Read more: Gwadar – Pakistan's impoverished colony or an economic hub?

  • Pakistan Karatschi Bombenanschlag mit 139 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2007 - Twin blasts rock Karachi on former PM’s return

    Two bomb blasts struck former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s motorcade on October 18, 2007 in the southern port city of Karachi. Bhutto was returning to Pakistan after almost eight years. The attack left 139 people dead. Bhutto, the first democratically elected female head of an Islamic country, died in an attack two months later, on December 27 in the northern city of Rawalpindi.

  • Pakistan Quetta Trauer nach Bombenanschlag vor einer Klinik

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2008 - Wah bombing

    The Wah bombing was a double suicide attack on the Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF) in Wah on August 21, 2008. At least 64 people died in the attack, which remains to date the deadliest on a military site in Pakistan's history. A spokesman from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Pakistan Islamabad Marriot Hotel Bombenanschlag mit 60 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2008 - Insurgents target luxury hotel in the capital

    At least 60 people died and over 200 were injured when a truck filled with explosives detonated in front of the Marriot Hotel on September 20, 2008, in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Five foreign nationals were among the casualties, while another 15 were injured.

  • Pakistan PeschawarBombenanschlag auf Markt mit 125 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2009 - Peshawar bombing

    A car bomb was detonated in Mina Bazar (a market for women and children) in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The bomb killed 125 people and injured more than 200 others. The Pakistani government put the blame on the Taliban, but both Taliban and al-Qaida denied involvement in the attack.

  • Bombenanschlag in Lahore Pakistan

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2009 - Market in Lahore targeted

    The December 2009 Lahore attacks were a series of two bomb blasts and a shooting which occurred in a crowded market in the country’s second largest city of Lahore on December 7. At least 66 people were killed. Most of the victims were women.

  • Pakistan Bannu Bombenanschlag bei Volleyballspiel mit 101 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2010 - Suicide bomber targets volleyball match

    A suicide car bomb killed 101 people at a village volleyball game in the northwestern district of Bannu.

  • Pakistan Lahore Bombenanschlag auf Moschee mit 82 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2010 - Lahore Massacre

    The May 2010 Lahore attacks also referred to as the Lahore Massacre occurred on May 28, 2010, during Friday prayers. 82 people were killed in simultaneous attacks against two mosques of the Ahmadi minority. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

  • Pakistan Mohmand Bombenanschlag auf Markt mit 105 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2010 – Bomber targets market in tribal area

    A suicide bomber killed 105 people in a busy market in the northwestern tribal district of Mohmand. The suicide bombing occurred on July 9 in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan. The target of the attack was believed to be a meeting of tribal elders. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

  • Pakistan Bombenanschlag in Charsadda mit 98 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2011 - Police training center in Charsadda attacked

    A double bombing occurred on May 13, 2011, in Shabqadar Fort in the Charsadda District of northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Two suicide bombers killed at least 98 people outside the police training center. At least 140 people were injured. The explosions occurred while cadets were getting into buses for a ten day leave after their training course.

  • Pakistan Proteste in Karatschi gegen Bombenanschlag auf Kirche in Peschawar mit 82 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2013 - Peshawar church bombing

    On September 22, 2013, a twin suicide attack took place at All Saints Church in Peshawar, Pakistan. It was the deadliest attack on the Christian minority in the country, killing 82 people. The TTP-linked Islamist group, Jundalah, claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Reporter besuchen die Schule in Peschawar 17.12.2014

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2014 - Peshawar school massacre

    On December 16, 2014, seven gunmen affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) conducted a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The militants opened fire on school staff and children, killing 154 people, including 132 school children. This was the deadliest terrorist attack ever to occur in the country.

  • Bombenanschlag Karatschi Pakistan

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2015 – Gunmen target bus in Karachi

    Eight gunmen attacked a bus on May 13, 2015, in Safoora Goth, in Karachi, Pakistan. The shooting left at least 46 people dead. All of the victims were from the Ismaili Shia Muslim minority. Banned militant group Jundallah claimed responsibility for the shooting. Also, pamphlets supporting the Islamic State terrorist group, with whom Jundallah claims allegiance, were found at the crime scene.

  • Pakistan Lahore Christen trauern bei Beerdigung nach Selbstmordattentat

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2016 – Lahore park bombing

    On March 27, 2016, at least 75 people were killed in a suicide bombing that hit one of the largest parks in Lahore. The attack targeted Christians who were celebrating Easter. Fourteen of the dead were identified as Christians, while the rest were Muslims. The majority of victims were women and children. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a group affiliated with the TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Pakistan Quetta Bombenanschlag vor einer Klinik

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2016 – Quetta hospital bombing

    On August 8, 2016, terrorists targeted the Government Hospital of Quetta in Pakistan with a suicide bombing and shooting that resulted in the death of over 70 People. The fatalities were mainly lawyers who had assembled at the hospital where the body of fellow attorney, Bilal Anwar Kasi, president of the Balochistan Bar Association, was brought after he was shot dead by an unknown gunman.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


Baloch separatists claim responsibility

The attack was claimed by the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA), an insurgent group engaged in a violent conflict with Pakistani security forces for the "liberation" of the western Baluchistan province.

Baloch separatists oppose China's increasing involvement in the province.

In 2015, China announced an economic project in Pakistan worth $46 billion (€41 billion), of which Baluchistan is an integral part. With the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing aims to expand its influence in Pakistan and across Central and South Asia in order to counter US and Indian influence.

The CPEC would link Pakistan's southern Gwadar port (626 kilometers, 389 miles west of Karachi) in Baluchistan on the Arabian Sea to China's western Xinjiang region. It also includes plans to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East.

kw/ng (AP, AFP, dpa) 

Read more: Is new Pakistani PM Khan backtracking on China's economic corridor?

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: map showing four sub-corridors

Haroon Janjua (Islamabad) contributed to this report. 

