  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
MigrationPakistan

Pakistan: Up to 1.7 million Afghans face expulsion

Andreas Franz
December 5, 2023

Pakistan is deporting thousands of Afghans living in the country without proper documentation. The government blames them for the increasing number of terrorist attacks, but critics say the move is all about the elections scheduled for February.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zn0h
Skip next section Similar stories from Pakistan

Similar stories from Pakistan

Pakistan | Migranten aus Afghanistan

Afghans in Pakistan face uncertainty amid deportation plan

Afghan refugees in Pakistan are worried about their future on eve of deportation deadline for undocumented migrants.
SocietyOctober 31, 202303:06 min
external

Violence towards women in Pakistan

A recent surge in murders of women has exposed the extent of brutality women face in Pakistan.
CrimeAugust 10, 202102:43 min
A sea turtle surrounded by trash at a beach in Karachi

Pakistan: Beach pollution endangers sea turtles

Thousands of sea turtles nest on the beaches of southern Pakistan every year. But they face many threats.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 28, 202302:23 min
Show more