Pakistan: Up to 1.7 million Afghans face expulsion
MigrationPakistan
Andreas Franz
12/05/2023
December 5, 2023
Pakistan is deporting thousands of Afghans living in the country without proper documentation. The government blames them for the increasing number of terrorist attacks, but critics say the move is all about the elections scheduled for February.