Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot 'as a peace gesture'

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that his country would release a captured Indian pilot "as a peace gesture."

Speaking to Pakistani lawmakers in parliament, Khan said the pilot, identified as Wing Commander Abhi Nandan, would be released on Friday.

"Pakistan wants peace, but it should not be treated as our weakness," Khan said. "The region will prosper if there is peace and stability. It is good for both sides."

Tensions between the two South Asian neighbors escalated earlier this month when a suicide bombing killed over 40 Indian paramilitary troops in India's northern Kashmir region. On Tuesday, India responded with a pre-dawn airstrike inside Pakistan, the first such raid since a 1971 between the two nations over a territory that later became Bangladesh.

dv/amp (AP, Reuters)

