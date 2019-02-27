 Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot ′as a peace gesture′ | News | DW | 28.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot 'as a peace gesture'

Pakistan's Imran Khan said the pilot would be released Friday. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after Pakistani civilians were reportedly killed in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan (picture-alliance/AA/Pakistan Prime Ministry Office)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that his country would release a captured Indian pilot "as a peace gesture."

Speaking to Pakistani lawmakers in parliament, Khan said the pilot, identified as Wing Commander Abhi Nandan, would be released on Friday.

"Pakistan wants peace, but it should not be treated as our weakness," Khan said. "The region will prosper if there is peace and stability. It is good for both sides."

Tensions between the two South Asian neighbors escalated earlier this month when a suicide bombing killed over 40 Indian paramilitary troops in India's northern Kashmir region. On Tuesday, India responded with a pre-dawn airstrike inside Pakistan, the first such raid since a 1971 between the two nations over a territory that later became Bangladesh.

More to come on DW...

dv/amp (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Pakistan blames 'Indian aggression' for tension 28.02.2019

Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany says Indian aggression is to blame for renewed tension between the two countries. He also confirmed that Pakistan would be releasing a captured Indian pilot for the sake of 'de-escalation.'

Indien Agni V Interkontinentalrakete ARCHIVBILD 2013

Opinion: India, Pakistan, and the remote but real threat of nuclear war 28.02.2019

India and Pakistan are currently embroiled in their most serious crisis in several decades. While a nuclear exchange between the two sides is highly unlikely, the possibility nevertheless remains, says Michael Kugelman.

Pakistan - Atomraketentest

Nuclear fears abound after India-Pakistan military escalation 27.02.2019

Pakistan has claimed to have shot down two Indian jets a day after New Delhi "targeted a militant camp" on its soil. The confrontation could escalate into a full-blown war between these two nuclear-armed countries.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 