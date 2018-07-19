Pakistan: Imran Khan promises change amid rigging complaints

In his "victory speech" on Thursday, Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan promised wide-ranging reforms to build a "new Pakistan." He touched upon a number of pressing issues, including better governance, security affairs and ties with global powers and neighboring countries.

Khan spoke from the heart during the speech. He promised to end rampant corruption, nepotism, and pledged that economic benefits would trickle down to the masses under his government.

Read more: Opinion: Imran Khan's dangerous victory

Watch video 00:17 Now live 00:17 mins. Khan vows to run Pakistan 'like never before'

On Thursday, hundreds of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, Movement for Justice) supporters flocked to their leader's residence in Bani Gala, an Islamabad suburb, celebrating the party's electoral victory. The PTI, according to unofficial results, has managed to win around 120 seats in the 272-strong National Assembly (lower house of parliament).

Khan needs the support of independent and some smaller parties' members to form the government, which analysts say he can easily do.

There is a sense of hope among many Pakistanis, who expect their country to progress when conservative politician Khan takes the reins of the country, sometime early next month.

"He is not like others, nothing like traditional politicians (jailed former Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif and (former Pesident) Asif Ali Zardari. He feels for common people’s problems," a waiter at Islamabad’s upmarket Serena Hotel, told DW.

Sadiq Kakakhel, an engineer residing in the US, told DW he just came to Pakistan to cast his vote.

"I am in great mood because the figure trickling in indicates that Khan has won the election," Kakakhel told DW.

"I voted for him because we need someone who isn’t corrupt, who can build hospitals and schools," he added.



Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Affluent upbringing Imran Khan was born in Lahore in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. Khan grew up with his four sisters in a relatively affluent part of the city. He received a privileged education, first in his hometown and then in Worcester, England. It was there that Khan's love and talent for the game of cricket became evident. In 1972, he enrolled at Oxford University to study politics and economics.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy Khan played cricket throughout his time in England and after returning to his native Pakistan in 1976, he quickly became a regular in the national team. By 1982, he was awarded the captain's armband. Khan enjoyed an illustrious career and was regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? World champion The ultimate high point of Khan's sporting career saw him captain Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. As if his popularity couldn't get any bigger back home, Khan even took the winning wicket in the final against England.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? From playboy to (thrice) married man Khan enjoyed hedonistic bachelor life and was a regular fixture on London's nightlife scene. However, in 1995, at age 42, he finally tied the knot to 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith. During their nine-year marriage, the famous couple provided plenty of fodder for the British and Pakistani tabloids. Despite separating in 2004, Goldsmith has remained a vocal supporter of Khan's politics.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Khan enters politics Khan wasted little time after retiring from cricket in 1994. Just two years later he entered Pakistani politics and founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his popularity was slow to carry over from cricket into politics. In the 1997 general elections, his PTI party failed to win a single seat.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Political activist Khan remained active in politics over the next decades. In 1999, he supported General Pervez Musharraf's military coup, only to later turn against Musharraf ahead of the 2007 presidential election. Khan was subsequently placed under house arrest and even spent a few days in prison. However, his supporter base continued to grow, and by 2013 he became a key candidate in the general elections.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? 2013: Khan's political breakthrough The PTI made substantial gains in the 2013 election, claiming 30 parliamentary seats and finishing second behind the Pakistan Muslim League. The party became the main opposition in the key provinces of Punjab and Sindh. However, its greatest feat was winning its first province in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? "Taliban Khan" Khan has often been the butt of jokes for his pacifist stance towards terrorism in the region. He earned the moniker "Taliban Khan" for claiming that the only way to achieve peace with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan was through negotiation. Khan was also a vocal critic of US drones strikes on Pakistan and has promised to disengage Pakistan from America's conflicts in the Middle East.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Two more marriages Since his divorce from Goldsmith in 2004, Khan has remarried twice. In January 2015, Khan announced his marriage to British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khanm although just 10 months later the couple said they were filing for divorce. In February 2018, Khan married his third wife, Bushra Manika (pictured front row, second from the left), whom he describes as his spiritual adviser.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Making waves in 2018 By 2018, Khan's PTI were among the favorites going into the general election. Campaigning on a populist platform, Khan pledged to break away from Pakistan's corrupt legacy. His plans include a poverty reduction program similar to that seen in China. This would see the establishment of an "Islamic welfare state," the creation of 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes for the poor.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan completed his journey from all-star cricketer to political leader on July 26, 2018. With most votes counted, the PTI is expected win up to 119 seats in Pakistan's 272-seat parliament. "I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill what I dreamed for the country," Khan said in a televised speech. "We will run Pakistan like it's never been run before." Author: David Martin



How clean was the election?

Khan’s "idealistic" speech, in which he talked about following the Chinese economic model to reform his country, was in sharp contrast to the mood in the opposition camp. Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) rejected the election results, citing massive poll rigging and voting irregularities.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), headed by late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's son, Bilawal, also complained of rigging across the country. Some religious parties too said they were not satisfied with the voting process and election results.

Khan has already been accused of receiving indirect support of the country's powerful military — a claim denied by both Khan and the army. Sharif’s supporters say their party was not given a level playing field in the run up to the elections, with judiciary exclusively targeting PML-N officials and the caretaker government unleashing a massive crackdown on PML-N activists following Sharif’s return from the UK and the subsequent arrest.

Watch video 01:18 Now live 01:18 mins. Share Will Sino-Pak friendship benefit the two nations? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/322Lb Will Sino-Pak friendship benefit the two nations?

"Most political parties have challenged the fairness and transparency of the July 25 general election. The PML-N rejects the results," Asif Kirmani, a Sharif aide, told DW.

"Our party had been denied a level playing field," he added.

"I was one of the election observers at a polling station. I can confirm that some ‘polling agents’ were not allowed inside voting centers when the votes were counted," Abubakkar Yousafzai, who works for the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in Karachi, wrote on Facebook. "Polling agents" in Pakistan are representatives of political parties, who are required to be present during the vote count to make sure the polls are not rigged.

But the European Commission’s election observers have expressed their relative satisfaction about Wednesday’s polling.

Former HRCP direcotr IA Rahman, however, suggested the vote was rigged.

"The worst kind of pre-poll rigging has happened. Also, people think that elections are only about voting. Actually, the run-up to an election determines its fairness. We see that a certain party is being favored by the establishment," Lahore-based Rahman told DW.

But Liaqat Shahwani, an Islamabad-based political analyst, says the Sharif camp claims are groundless.

"The PML-N's narrative about the military establishment favoring certain parties has collapsed. Election results prove that many parties that were allegedly backed by the establishment have lost badly," Shahwani told DW.

"Also, PML-N's officials requested the election commission to extend voting time to one additional hour. You only want it when you are satisfied with the voting process," he argued.

Read more: Pakistan election: Islamist parties benefit from political polarization

Watch video 01:49 Now live 01:49 mins. Share Bloody election day in Pakistan Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3258I Suicide bombing casts shadow over Pakistan election

Potential protests

The main question now is whether Sharif's party would take to the streets to protest alleged rigging. The PML-N secured some 60 seats in parliament and has emerged as the second-largest party. The third largest party, the PPP, and the PML-N could join forces and launch a protest movement in the coming days. If that happens, Imran Khan would face a big challenge from the opposition and would find it difficult to implement his agenda.

In 2015, Khan, as opposition leader, staged massive rallies in Islamabad, outside the prime minister’s house, accusing then premier Sharif of coming to power through a rigged vote.

Today's opposition could adopt a similar strategy to put pressure on the next government. The PML-N, in particular, probably has no other option than agitation. Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison earlier this month on corruption charges, and the defeat in Wednesday’s polls has also dashed the hopes of their release. Only mass protests could see them out of prison.