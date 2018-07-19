 Pakistan: Imran Khan promises change amid rigging complaints | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Pakistan: Imran Khan promises change amid rigging complaints

Pakistan's major political parties have rejected the election results amid rigging allegations. A possible agitation from these groups may make life difficult for PM-elect Imran Khan. Shamil Shams reports from Islamabad.

Pakistan's PM-elect Imran Khan (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

In his "victory speech" on Thursday, Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan promised wide-ranging reforms to build a "new Pakistan." He touched upon a number of pressing issues, including better governance, security affairs and ties with global powers and neighboring countries.

Khan spoke from the heart during the speech. He promised to end rampant corruption, nepotism, and pledged that economic benefits would trickle down to the masses under his government.

Read more: Opinion: Imran Khan's dangerous victory

Watch video 00:17
Now live
00:17 mins.

Khan vows to run Pakistan 'like never before'

On Thursday, hundreds of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, Movement for Justice) supporters flocked to their leader's residence in Bani Gala, an Islamabad suburb, celebrating the party's electoral victory. The PTI, according to unofficial results, has managed to win around 120 seats in the 272-strong National Assembly (lower house of parliament).

Khan needs the support of independent and some smaller parties' members to form the government, which analysts say he can easily do.

There is a sense of hope among many Pakistanis, who expect their country to progress when conservative politician Khan takes the reins of the country, sometime early next month.

"He is not like others, nothing like traditional politicians (jailed former Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif and (former Pesident) Asif Ali Zardari. He feels for common people’s problems," a waiter at Islamabad’s upmarket Serena Hotel, told DW.

Sadiq Kakakhel, an engineer residing in the US, told DW he just came to Pakistan to cast his vote.

"I am in great mood because the figure trickling in indicates that Khan has won the election," Kakakhel told DW.

"I voted for him because we need someone who isn’t corrupt, who can build hospitals and schools," he added.

  • Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Affluent upbringing

    Imran Khan was born in Lahore in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. Khan grew up with his four sisters in a relatively affluent part of the city. He received a privileged education, first in his hometown and then in Worcester, England. It was there that Khan's love and talent for the game of cricket became evident. In 1972, he enrolled at Oxford University to study politics and economics.

  • Imran Khan playing cricket (Getty Images)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy

    Khan played cricket throughout his time in England and after returning to his native Pakistan in 1976, he quickly became a regular in the national team. By 1982, he was awarded the captain's armband. Khan enjoyed an illustrious career and was regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

  • Imran Khan lifts 1992 Cricket World Cup (Getty Images/AFP/S. Dupont)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    World champion

    The ultimate high point of Khan's sporting career saw him captain Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. As if his popularity couldn't get any bigger back home, Khan even took the winning wicket in the final against England.

  • Just Married - Jemima Goldsmith marries Imran Khan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    From playboy to (thrice) married man

    Khan enjoyed hedonistic bachelor life and was a regular fixture on London's nightlife scene. However, in 1995, at age 42, he finally tied the knot to 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith. During their nine-year marriage, the famous couple provided plenty of fodder for the British and Pakistani tabloids. Despite separating in 2004, Goldsmith has remained a vocal supporter of Khan's politics.

  • Ex-Cricket-Star Imran Khan campaigns ahead of the 1997 election (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Khan enters politics

    Khan wasted little time after retiring from cricket in 1994. Just two years later he entered Pakistani politics and founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his popularity was slow to carry over from cricket into politics. In the 1997 general elections, his PTI party failed to win a single seat.

  • Imran Khan at a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan (AP)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Political activist

    Khan remained active in politics over the next decades. In 1999, he supported General Pervez Musharraf's military coup, only to later turn against Musharraf ahead of the 2007 presidential election. Khan was subsequently placed under house arrest and even spent a few days in prison. However, his supporter base continued to grow, and by 2013 he became a key candidate in the general elections.

  • Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate the PTI's regional victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arab)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    2013: Khan's political breakthrough

    The PTI made substantial gains in the 2013 election, claiming 30 parliamentary seats and finishing second behind the Pakistan Muslim League. The party became the main opposition in the key provinces of Punjab and Sindh. However, its greatest feat was winning its first province in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

  • Imran Khan at a political rally (Getty Images)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    "Taliban Khan"

    Khan has often been the butt of jokes for his pacifist stance towards terrorism in the region. He earned the moniker "Taliban Khan" for claiming that the only way to achieve peace with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan was through negotiation. Khan was also a vocal critic of US drones strikes on Pakistan and has promised to disengage Pakistan from America's conflicts in the Middle East.

  • Imran Khan's marriage to Bushra Manika (PIT)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Two more marriages

    Since his divorce from Goldsmith in 2004, Khan has remarried twice. In January 2015, Khan announced his marriage to British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khanm although just 10 months later the couple said they were filing for divorce. In February 2018, Khan married his third wife, Bushra Manika (pictured front row, second from the left), whom he describes as his spiritual adviser.

  • Imran Khan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Making waves in 2018

    By 2018, Khan's PTI were among the favorites going into the general election. Campaigning on a populist platform, Khan pledged to break away from Pakistan's corrupt legacy. His plans include a poverty reduction program similar to that seen in China. This would see the establishment of an "Islamic welfare state," the creation of 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes for the poor.

  • Imran Khan supporters celebrate PTI's election victory (Getty Images/A.Ali)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Khan completed his journey from all-star cricketer to political leader on July 26, 2018. With most votes counted, the PTI is expected win up to 119 seats in Pakistan's 272-seat parliament. "I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill what I dreamed for the country," Khan said in a televised speech. "We will run Pakistan like it's never been run before."

    Author: David Martin


How clean was the election?

Khan’s "idealistic" speech, in which he talked about following the Chinese economic model to reform his country, was in sharp contrast to the mood in the opposition camp. Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) rejected the election results, citing massive poll rigging and voting irregularities.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), headed by late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's son, Bilawal, also complained of rigging across the country. Some religious parties too said they were not satisfied with the voting process and election results.

Khan has already been accused of receiving indirect support of the country's powerful military — a claim denied by both Khan and the army. Sharif’s supporters say their party was not given a level playing field in the run up to the elections, with judiciary exclusively targeting PML-N officials and the caretaker government unleashing a massive crackdown on PML-N activists following Sharif’s return from the UK and the subsequent arrest.

Watch video 01:18
Now live
01:18 mins.

Will Sino-Pak friendship benefit the two nations?

"Most political parties have challenged the fairness and transparency of the July 25 general election. The PML-N rejects the results," Asif Kirmani, a Sharif aide, told DW.

"Our party had been denied a level playing field," he added.

"I was one of the election observers at a polling station. I can confirm that some ‘polling agents’ were not allowed inside voting centers when the votes were counted," Abubakkar Yousafzai, who works for the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in Karachi, wrote on Facebook. "Polling agents" in Pakistan are representatives of political parties, who are required to be present during the vote count to make sure the polls are not rigged.

But the European Commission’s election observers have expressed their relative satisfaction about Wednesday’s polling.

Former HRCP direcotr IA Rahman, however, suggested the vote was rigged.

"The worst kind of pre-poll rigging has happened. Also, people think that elections are only about voting. Actually, the run-up to an election determines its fairness. We see that a certain party is being favored by the establishment," Lahore-based Rahman told DW.

But Liaqat Shahwani, an Islamabad-based political analyst, says the Sharif camp claims are groundless.

"The PML-N's narrative about the military establishment favoring certain parties has collapsed. Election results prove that many parties that were allegedly backed by the establishment have lost badly," Shahwani told DW.

"Also, PML-N's officials requested the election commission to extend voting time to one additional hour. You only want it when you are satisfied with the voting process," he argued.

Read more: Pakistan election: Islamist parties benefit from political polarization

Watch video 01:49
Now live
01:49 mins.

Suicide bombing casts shadow over Pakistan election

Potential protests

The main question now is whether Sharif's party would take to the streets to protest alleged rigging. The PML-N secured some 60 seats in parliament and has emerged as the second-largest party. The third largest party, the PPP, and the PML-N could join forces and launch a protest movement in the coming days. If that happens, Imran Khan would face a big challenge from the opposition and would find it difficult to implement his agenda.

In 2015, Khan, as opposition leader, staged massive rallies in Islamabad, outside the prime minister’s house, accusing then premier Sharif of coming to power through a rigged vote.

Today's opposition could adopt a similar strategy to put pressure on the next government. The PML-N, in particular, probably has no other option than agitation. Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison earlier this month on corruption charges, and the defeat in Wednesday’s polls has also dashed the hopes of their release. Only mass protests could see them out of prison.

DW recommends

Pakistan election: Imran Khan claims victory

Former cricket star and opposition stalwart Imran Khan has declared victory in Pakistan's tense election. A slow vote count had sparked accusations of ballot rigging by rivals. (26.07.2018)  

Pakistanis vote in extremely divisive election

Polls have opened in Pakistan amid heavy security, with media being barred from entering some voting centers. Analysts say the vote could further polarize the country. Shamil Shams reports from Islamabad. (25.07.2018)  

Opinion: Imran Khan's dangerous victory

Populist politician Imran Khan is on course to become Pakistan's next premier, with his party set to win the most seats in general elections. The results have split the country like never before, says DW's Shamil Shams. (26.07.2018)  

Pakistan election hit by violence as suicide bomber targets polling station

More than 30 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated near a polling station in Quetta. Pakistanis are awaiting the results of a key national election in a tense vote count following a turbulent campaign. (25.07.2018)  

Pakistan election: Islamist parties benefit from political polarization

While local and international media have been focusing on the tug-of-war between former PM Sharif and Pakistan's military, extremist parties are gaining strength in Punjab province. Shamil Shams reports from Lahore. (23.07.2018)  

The army, a 'rebel,' a 'messiah' — who would prevail in crucial Pakistan vote?

What's at stake in Pakistan's upcoming parliamentary elections? Should the West be concerned about a possible military-backed government and its impact on Afghanistan's security and South Asia's geopolitics? DW analyzes. (19.07.2018)  

Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrested on return to Pakistan

Former Pakistani PM Sharif has been arrested after landing in Pakistan. The arrest comes as the deadliest attack in the election campaign killed 130 people, including a candidate, in southwestern Baluchistan province. (13.07.2018)  

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

From cricket icon, to hedonistic playboy, and finally the leader of Pakistan — Imran Khan has enjoyed a long career in the public eye. DW looks at Imran Khan's sporting successes and political ascent. (26.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Khan vows to run Pakistan 'like never before'  

Is Pakistan's media being silenced?  

Suicide bombing casts shadow over Pakistan election  

Will Sino-Pak friendship benefit the two nations?  

Related content

Pakistan Islamabad PK Wahlsieg Politiker Imran Khan

Pakistan election: Imran Khan claims victory 26.07.2018

Former cricket star and opposition stalwart Imran Khan has declared victory in Pakistan's tense election. A slow vote count had sparked accusations of ballot rigging by rivals.

Pakistan Islamabad Parlamentswahl

Pakistanis vote in extremely divisive election 25.07.2018

Polls have opened in Pakistan amid heavy security, with media being barred from entering some voting centers. Analysts say the vote could further polarize the country. Shamil Shams reports from Islamabad.

Pakistan military accused of interfering ahead of vote 24.07.2018

Human rights campaigners in Pakistan accuse the military of interfering to favor Imran Khan over Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming election. Many journalists say they have suffered intimidation for their reporting.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 