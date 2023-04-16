Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter

The holiest day on the Orthodox Christian calendar was celebrated on Sunday, but again under the shadow of war in Ukraine.

Orthodox Christian communities around the world celebrated Easter Sunday — the holiest Mass on the calendar — which for believers marks the resurrection of Jesus.

Predominantly Orthodox countries include Greece, Ukraine, Russia, Cyprus and Serbia, among other countries, and are the world's third largest group of Christian followers.

This year Orthodox followers celebrate Easter a week after Catholics and Protestants because they adhere to the Julian calendar and not the Gregorian calendar.

According the UN's refugee agency, more than 8 million of Ukrainians have been uprooted since the beginning of the war Image: Denes Erdos/AP/picture alliance

Celebrations overshadowed by war

This is the second Easter celebration to take place as war rages in Ukraine, where celebrations took place under strict security conditions, with a curfew in force until 5am, barring overnight masses, as is custom.

For some families in Ukraine there was at least something celebrate as more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released as part of a major Easter exchange with Russia.

Presidential adviser Andriy Yermak announced that 130 soldiers, sailors and other personnel captured by Russian forces, were heading home following a "big Easter prisoner exchange."

But for others it was another day of Russian shelling and missile attacks, according to Ukrainian regional officials.

The governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhii Lysak, claimed in a Telegram update that Russian forces stationed at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shelled a church in a nearby town, wounding two civilians.

While for other Ukrainians, who have been forced to flee because of war, they were able to celebrate mass in the countries they were now residing in.

Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2022 Image: Denes Erdos/AP/picture alliance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his compatriots to continue believing in victory over Russia in his Easter message.

"The war could not erase us, our values, our traditions and our holidays," he said in a video released on Sunday.

Easter 'inspires good thoughts and deeds' — President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter service held by Russia's Orthodox Church, which has been a strong backer of his decision to invade Ukraine.

Putin stood to one side in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, holding a lit red candle, as live images of the midnight service were displayed.

"The wonderful, beloved Easter gives hope to believers, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to reaffirm high moral ideals and values in society," Putin said in his Easter address issued by the Kremlin.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, over responsibility for war crimes committed by Russian forces during the course of his continued invasion of Ukraine.

