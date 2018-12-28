 Opinion: Uli Hoeness is no longer fit for Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: Uli Hoeness is no longer fit for Bayern Munich

Uli Hoeness looks set to remain a leading figure at Bayern Munich for years to come, but does that make sense? Germany's most successful club deserves better, writes DW's Jonathan Harding.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern Uli Hoeneß (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

Despite being faced with boos and jeers at the club's recent AGM as some Bayern Munich members voiced their disapproval of his very public feud with former friend and Bayern legend Paul Breitner, the club's sponsorship deals with Qatar, its criticism of the media and Uli Hoeness' personal tirades against former players and coaches, the club president was unanimously voted onto the advisory board.

Quite frankly, this is an outrage. This is a man who, in an extraordinary press conference earlier this season, essentially said that criticism wasn't allowed and called for more respect. A man who has no problem signing commercial deals with countries in which the state of human rights is a serious concern and there is a desperate need for labor reform. And a man whose return to office after serving half of a 42-month prison sentence for tax evasion from June 2014 until February 2016 was hailed as triumphant. It has been a flurry of actions not in line with the values of a mature individual – let alone those of an exemplary football club.

Deutsche Welle Englisch Fußball Jonathan Harding (DW/P.Henriksen)

DW's Jonathan Harding

By all means call out people for publishing factual inaccuracies, but don't try and shut down the space for criticism in a democratic society, and especially don't embarrass yourself by calling for more respect and then delivering juvenile insults towards a former and current player. Expect a level of respect given your experience and expertise, but then be sure to return such values and don't consider yourself above the law. Clearly, the commercial development of the club cannot be ignored, but at least consider the real price of any business deal before entering into it. Refusal to accept or adapt leaves Hoeness looking out of touch with reality and falling short of the values of the club.

Perhaps that October press conference was a shrewd tactical move by Hoeness and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge designed to take some of the heat off then under-fire head coach Niko Kovac. But if so, it has come at far too great a price. Hoeness' great work of the past four decades to make this club a powerhouse is now being tarnished by his own actions.

Last month's AGM left Hoeness looking shocked and emotional – perhaps he'd been spooked by the level of clear, vocal criticism. After it was all over, the 66-year-old said that he hoped things would change because if not, it would not be his Bayern Munich anymore. Fortunately, Bayern Munich never has been his club – at least not his exclusively. And remarkable as it may seem to suggest, after the events of 2018 it seems almost obvious to do so: Uli Hoeness is no longer the right man for Bayern Munich.

DW recommends

Bayern Munich bosses launch scathing attack on German media

Three of Bayern Munich's most senior figures have launched extraordinary attacks against what they call 'outrageous' reporting. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the trio said the club won't stand for it anymore. (22.10.2018)  

Opinion: Who do Bayern Munich think they are?

"Disrespectful, derogatory, outrageous." The Bayern Munich bosses pulled no punches in their scathing criticisms of the media on Friday. But DW's Matt Ford found their comments hypocritical, arrogant and dangerous. (19.10.2018)  

Opinion: Bayern Munich coach Kovac deserves a fresh start

So far this season, Bayern Munich have not looked anything like the side that won six consecutive league titles. While Niko Kovac deserves some blame, DW's Davis VanOpdorp believes he also deserves a fresh start in 2019. (23.12.2018)  

Bundesliga 2018-19: A half-time review

Surprise leaders, crises, fallen giants and supersubs; the first half of the Bundesliga season hasn't been low on incident. DW takes a look back at how it's all unfolded and what's in store when the league returns. (24.12.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern München Niko Kovac

Opinion: Bayern Munich coach Kovac deserves a fresh start 23.12.2018

So far this season, Bayern Munich have not looked anything like the side that won six consecutive league titles. While Niko Kovac deserves some blame, DW's Davis VanOpdorp believes he also deserves a fresh start in 2019.

Deutschland Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern München | Tor Ribery

Bundesliga: Franck Ribery double lifts Bayern Munich over Frankfurt 22.12.2018

Bayern Munich have vanquished Eintracht Frankfurt in a rematch of last season's German Cup final. Franck Ribery scored twice, once in each half, and Rafinha added a third in a spectacular finish.

Fußball Bundesliga - FC Bayern München - RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig to close gap on Borussia Dortmund 19.12.2018

Bayern Munich closed the gap on Borussia Dortmund to six points thanks to a late Franck Ribery strike. For the third time in three years, RB Leipzig left the Allianz Arena pointless, goalless and with ten men.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 