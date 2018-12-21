 Bundesliga 2018-19: A half-time review | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.12.2018

Sports

Bundesliga 2018-19: A half-time review

Surprise leaders, crises, fallen giants and supersubs; the first half of the Bundesliga season hasn't been low on incident. DW takes a look back at how it's all unfolded and what's in store when the league returns.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/dpa)

The leaders

Borussia Dortmund no longer appear invincible but they are still top of the tree at Christmas, thanks to a scintillating run that saw them win 12 and draw three of their first 15 games. Lucien Favre's coaching methods, the late signing of supersub Paco Alcacer, the consistent fitness of Marco Reus and the rapid development of a host of young talents headed by Jadon Sancho has seen BVB rise from a turbulent 2017-18 to become one of the most exciting sides in Europe.

The Swiss coach refused to get carried away during the run that saw his side break all kinds of records, both individual and collective, so he won't have been too fazed by the setback in Düsseldorf. Favre's side responded well to that with a win over Gladbach on Friday and how they respond to further knocks, how they deal with injuries and how they cope with the increased pressure and workload will be critical.

The champions

Niko Kovac has already endured some tough times at Bayern (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Niko Kovac has already endured some tough times at Bayern

In recent years, Bayern’s Bundesliga seasons have been plain sailing but the first half of this term has seen them hit much choppier waters. After a dominant start to his reign, Niko Kovac saw his team go without a win in four games against modest opposition as September became October – a blip for most but a crisis for Bayern. Much like the German national team, Bayern looked slow, indecisive, old and suddenly very beatable.

Like Joachim Löw, Kovac has gradually started to bring young blood in to his side and results and performances are starting to improve. For all the talk about this being a transitional season, Kovac admitted that Dortmund's loss in Düsseldorf was "an invitation we had to make the most of." Bayern did and, with Liverpool to come in the Champions League, must be ready to pounce if their rivals stutter. They normally are.

The chasing pack

Luka Jovic (right) has scored 12 league goals for Frankfurt this season (Reuters/r. Orlowski)

Luka Jovic (right) has scored 12 league goals for Frankfurt this season

While a proper title chase is a welcome change, the chase for European spots always seems to be an exciting affair in Germany’s top flight. This year looks no different. Borussia Mönchengladbach's stunning home form, Hoffenheim's wild attacking style, Frankfurt's prolific front three and Wolfsburg's steady rise have all contributed to a bunched peloton behind the top three.

All of those sides have shown themselves capable of the sublime and the ridiculous and a good run can see teams rise rapidly up the table. There's a feeling that at least one Champions League spot is up for grabs, it's just a matter of who can manage their squad well enough to take it. Gladbach, Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg may feel that their lack of European football will give them a slight edge.

The underachievers

Leon Bailey has struggled so far in 2018-19 (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Ellerbrake)

Leon Bailey has struggled so far in 2018-19

Last season, Domenico Tedesco's Schalke would have been firmly in the previous grouping. A superbly organized defense, a strong team ethic and the inconsistency of others helped the Royal Blues to a second-place finish. The problem with a gameplan based on solidity is that when that fails there's not a lot to fall back on. Beset by injuries to strikers, Schalke have scored more than once in a match on just three occasions. It's clear where improvement must be made.

Despite having some of the best attacking talent in the division, Bayer Leverkusen have also struggled. Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey – two of last season’s most exciting forwards – have just two goals between them. Coach Heiko Herrlich never seemed to be more than two games from the sack and, despite a run of four wins in five games, the axe finally fell on Sunday.

The strugglers

Nuremberg have struggled to adapt to the top flight (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

Nuremberg have struggled to adapt to the top flight

As with the race for Europe, nothing is even close to decided in the battle to beat the drop but Nuremberg currently have the gravest concerns. The bottom side haven't won since September, have the division's worst defense and its second worst attack. But still they remain just three points from the relegation playoff spot, occupied by Stuttgart.

The gap between the top flight and the second division is neatly demonstrated by the fact that the last four clubs to get promoted (Nuremberg, Düsseldorf, Hannover and Stuttgart) make up four of the the bottom five, with Augsburg the exception. So far, Stuttgart are the only club in the bottom half to change coach. But with the relative riches on display in the Bundesliga seemingly critical to success, it surely won’t be long before another club pulls the trigger.

The standout players

Thorgan Hazard has been in fine form for Borussia Mönchengladbach (Imago/mika)

Thorgan Hazard has been in fine form for Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bayern's struggles have meant several less-heralded players have been able to make their mark this term. Reus, Sancho and Alcacer have formed a potent attacking trio for Dortmund with 29 goals between them. But perhaps more impressive, and certainly more surprising is Frankfurt’s attacking trident. Sebastian Haller, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic have 26 strikes between them despite having cost less than €10 million ($11.4 million) combined (though Jovic is initially on loan).

Thorgan Hazard has caught the eye at Gladbach and may finally be moving out of the shadow of brother Eden. Further back on the pitch Achraf Hakimi has given Dortmund a new dimension at full back, Joshua Kimmich has retained consistency despite Bayern's woes while Salif Sané has been a shining light for Schalke. Elsewhere, Joelinton and Kerem Demirbay have impressed for Hoffenheim while Timo Werner has put a poor World Cup behind him and Alassane Plea has proved an astute signing for Gladbach.

  • Yannick Gerhardt celebrates his late winner (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Widmann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    Augsburg 2 - 3 Wolfsburg

    Yannick Gerhardt’s 89th minute winner settled a helter-skelter clash between Augsburg and Wolfsburg and sent the Wolves into fifth place over the winter break. The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead, but but Augsburg turned it around after the restart, with Rani Khedira pulling one back and Sergio Cordova’s header restoring parity. But Gerhardt provided the deftest of touches to secure the points.

  • Deutschland TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    Hoffenheim 1 -1 Mainz

    The final Bundesliga game of 2018 ended in a draw as Mainz hold Hoffenheim, who missed the chance to go 6th. Kerem Demirbay’s neat turn and finish opened the scoring for the hosts, but Mainz were only behind for five minutes. Jean-Philippe Mateta pounced on a poor clearance by Kevin Vogt and slammed the ball home. Hoffenheim have now drawn six in a row while Mainz haven’t won in four.

  • Bruma celebrates his game winning goal (imago/Picture Point LE/S. Sonntag)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    RB Leipzig 3-2 Werder Bremen

    Bruma's late winner sent RB Leipzig into the winter break with a victory. A stellar strike from Lukas Klostermann put the home side ahead early, and Timo Werner took advantage of a poor pass from Max Kruse to double the home side's lead. Goals from Kruse and substitute Josh Sargent leveled the scoreline with 10 minutes to play, but Bruma's late winner helped Leipzig secure all three points.

  • Franck Ribery (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Bayern Munich

    The defending Bundesliga champions were triumphant in Niko Kovac's return to Frankfurt. Franck Ribery (left) scored twice for the Bavarians, giving him four goals in his last four league games. Rafinha added a third just before fulltime as Bayern moved within six points of league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

  • Marco Reus celebrating a goal (picture-alliance/G. Kirchner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Dortmund rebounded from their first league defeat in midweek by triumphing over Gladbach in Signal Iduna Park. Jadon Sancho scored from a very tight angle to put the league leaders ahead, but Christoph Kramer equalized for the visitors just before the break. Marco Reus (pictured above) combined with Mario Götze to score the eventual game winner in the second half.

  • Kai Havertz being hugged by his teammates (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    Leverkusen 3-1 Hertha

    Two goals from Kai Havertz (third from right) helped Leverkusen pick up their third straight home victory. Kevin Volland got things started for the home side, tapping in a pass from Charles Aranguiz. Havertz capitalized on a Rune Jarstein mistake to double Leverkusen's lead, though a goal from Jordan Torunarigha kept Hertha in the game. A Havertz chip shortly after halftime sealed the win.

  • Oliver Fink after his game-winning goal (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    Hannover 0-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    After handing Dortmund their first league defeat on Tuesday, newly promoted Düsseldorf picked up their third consecutive victory with a win over Hannover. Oliver Fink (pictured), currently one of the Bundesliga's oldest players at 36 years old, tapped in the game-winner in second half stoppage time. Düsseldorf now sit four points ahead of the drop zone heading into the winter break.

  • Steven Skrzybski scoring a goal (Imago/Pressefoto Baumann/H. Britsch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    Stuttgart 1-3 Schalke

    Schalke ended a four-game winless run by defeating Stuttgart and former coach Markus Weinzierl. Steven Skrzybski (third from left) gave the Royal Blues an early 1-0 lead and a Mario Gomez own goal shortly after halftime doubled their advantage. Nicolas Gonzalez got Stuttgart on the scoreboard in the 76th minute, but a strike from Ahmed Kutucu sealed the win for Schalke.

  • Matheus Pereira and Lukas Kübler battling for the ball (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Schamberger)

    Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup

    Nuremberg 0-1 Freiburg

    Nuremberg's winless streak extended to 11 games after they fell to Freiburg in the Max Morlock Stadium. A free kick from Christian Günter put Freiburg ahead in the first half. The home side appeared to have found an equalizer shortly after halftime, but the goal from Adam Zrelak was disallowed for offside. The Franconian side enters the winter break as the Bundesliga's worst team.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


     

