 Opinion: Trump has no plan — and is panicked and paranoid | Opinion | DW | 09.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Trump has no plan — and is panicked and paranoid

Without a plan or strategy, Trump ordered US troops to withdraw from Syria — a move that has antagonized members within his own party. No matter, though, as his eyes are set firmly on re-election, says Oliver Sallet.

USA Trump zu Ukraine-Affäre und China (Getty Images/AFP/J. Watson)

Not only is it rare for Democrats and Republicans to agree, but the situation in Washington has a decidedly revolutionary touch, with politicians from both parties sharply condemning President Donald Trump's rash withdrawal from Syria — a novelty in a time of political trench warfare over an impeachment process.

And that's exactly what it's all about: Trump is in panic mode, and apparently even willing to scare off his own party in a desperate attempt at populist foreign policy. The majority of Americans are tired of war — and they are the ones Trump has in mind with his decision.

Trump made himself vulnerable

Trump has for years shrugged off criticism and considers himself invincible — even openly admitting it at one point when he said: "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters." But Republicans' reactions over the Syria withdrawal show that Trump has made himself vulnerable.

DW News' Oliver Sallet (DW)

Oliver Sallet is a DW correspondent in Washington

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's most staunch supporters against impeachment proceedings, made clear that he stands against the move. 

Election campaign maneuver

Even Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who until recently had doubts as to whether he would allow impeachment proceedings against Trump at all, was suddenly openly critical.

But Trump isn't fazed by this. Under massive pressure, the commander in chief urgently needs success, and, above all, he needs issues that distract people from the looming impeachment proceedings. His approval ratings are down, so the withdrawal of troops from Syria seems is coming at the right time.

Read more: Opinion: The Kurds lose out again

Trump looks no further than the 2020 election

Quite frankly, that's not surprising. As early as 2018, he decided to go against his advisors and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis by withdrawing troops from Syria. Mattis resigned in protest.

Trump simply doesn't care about the regional and geopolitical consequences of the withdrawal and the emerging power vacuum that Turkey, Russia and Iran are happy to fill. The re-election he hopes for is still about a year off, and that's as far as Trump's horizon goes. The withdrawal of troops was, and is, a key election campaign promise — no matter the cost.

Watch video 02:38

US troops pull out of Syria

 

DW recommends

Trump's Syria withdrawal: Who stands to gain?

While the US leaves a vacuum as it washes its hands of its Syrian Kurdish allies, the major players in Syria's Astana peace process — Iran, Russia, and Turkey — step up for their share. (08.10.2019)  

Explained: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

A Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish territory could unleash instability, displacement and intense fighting. The Kurds are warning of ethnic cleansing and all-out war. (08.10.2019)  

Turkey launches military offensive against Kurds in northern Syria

Turkey has begun an assault on US-backed Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria that could cause intense fighting and a humanitarian disaster. The offensive threatens to create a huge chasm between Turkey and the US. (09.10.2019)  

Syrian Kurds mobilize across from Turkish troops

Kurds in northeastern Syria issued a "general mobilization" call along the border with Turkey. It comes as Ankara prepares for an invasion of the area in the latest major escalation in the war-ravaged country. (09.10.2019)  

Opinion: The Kurds lose out again

By pulling out of Syria, the US has betrayed its closest ally in the fight against the "Islamic State." It may turn out to be a grave mistake with serious security consequences for Europe, says Matthias von Hein. (08.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Planned offensive has Syrians on edge  

US troops pull out of Syria  

Related content

Syrien Türkische Militärfahrzeuge

'Islamic State' resurgence a 'very real possibility' after US exits Syria 07.10.2019

The sudden US troop withdrawal from Syria has left its Kurdish allies in the lurch. As a Turkish offensive looms, the risk of devastating consequences, including IS resurgence, has Brussels and much of Europe concerned.

Türkei Kilis Militärkonvoi an der Grenze zu Syrien

Turkey launches military offensive against Kurds in northern Syria 09.10.2019

Turkey has begun an assault on US-backed Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria that could cause intense fighting and a humanitarian disaster. The offensive threatens to create a huge chasm between Turkey and the US.

Syrien Qamischli SDF Truppen

Opinion: The Kurds lose out again 08.10.2019

By pulling out of Syria, the US has betrayed its closest ally in the fight against the "Islamic State." It may turn out to be a grave mistake with serious security consequences for Europe, says Matthias von Hein.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  