Opinion: Germany lacks clear-cut coronavirus strategy

With Berlin's coronavirus lockdown restrictions partially lifted it was once again possible this weekend to catch the ferry across Wannsee over to picturesque Kladow, a popular outing. No more than 150 people were allowed on board, according to a small sign on the boat. Naturally, everyone was required to wear a face mask. We all piled onto the ferry, sitting cheek by jowl — so much for social distancing. Swapping confused looks, many wondered whether this was such a good idea after all.

This sense of uncertainly and unease was widespread across much of Germany last weekend — at least among the majority of Germans who take the coronavirus seriously. There is, after all, a vocal minority that has somehow dismissed the pandemic as being some sort of fantasy, or believes it to be the creation of some shadowy group intent on global domination. And to these conspiracy theorists, that group is almost always the all-powerful Jewish ruling class.

Thousands of these extremists gathered in Stuttgart and Munich over the weekend, demanding that their basic rights be restored. Ironically, these sentiments were being expressed by those on the far left and far right, groups of people who don't usually care much for constitutional rights. Once again, just as during the 2015 refugee crisis, many are railing against our representative democracy. As a democratic society it's something that we just have to accept.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Welcome back! Shops across Europe were forced to close their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including this fashion store on Makarios Avenue in downtown Nicosia, Cyprus. A stay-at-home order had been in place on the island since late March. On May 4 President Nicos Anastasiades allowed construction sites and small retail stores to open again. People should be able to move freely again on May 21.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Beach days are back People in Portugal are now able to enjoy strolling along the beach again. Under the country's state of emergency, which was introduced on March 18, beaches were shut, along with non-essential businesses and restaurants. People were still able to go outdoors and exercise, but now have more freedom to go to shops and hairdressers. However, face masks are still required in closed spaces.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Time for a trim Hairdressers were also allowed to reopen in Greece on May 4, including this salon in Athens. Other businesses to open up after a six-week lockdown include florists, bookstores and other small stores. Restaurants and bars will have to wait until the end of the month. Greeks can also leave their homes without needing a form stating their reason, but face masks are mandatory in public transport.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Face mask to ride Rules requiring face masks on public transport are now commonplace throughout Europe. In Hungary's capital Budapest, transport workers were offering travelers masks at Nyugati Square. Budapest remains under stricter restrictions than the rest of the country. Other cities can begin to open up some stores, museums and public spaces.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Out and about Public spaces in Spain had been deserted. For 48 days residents were not allowed to leave their homes except for food, medical reasons, or to walk the dog. Restrictions and social distancing rules are still strict, but people are finally able to go out for exercise. People in the capital Madrid pounced on the opportunity.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Back to work Italy was also under an extremely strict lockdown, with people only allowed to go out for very limited reasons. But on May 4 it slowly began to allow some people to return to work, under social distancing conditions. Workers at a shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano, in Teramo province, have to work wearing face masks and separated by plastic screens. Construction workers can also return to sites.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Paying respects The lifting of restrictions in Italy also allows up to 15 people to attend a funeral, albeit while wearing masks. During its lockdown, Italy banned funerals to stop the spread of COVID-19, which denied many people the chance to say goodbye to loved ones.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up School's in Austria is making sure 100,000 final-year students are able to return to school before their leavers' exams. Teachers like Richard Fischer in Vienna handed out medical face masks to students before the start of lessons. The country is also allowing people to visit relatives in care homes again. Small shops and other businesses were already allowed to reopen on April 14.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Up and running In Germany professional footballers have been in training, despite competitions currently being suspended. Like other clubs, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been putting their players through their paces, albeit only in small groups. The Bundesliga is targeting May 15 to restart, the first major European league to do so. Fans won't be allowed into stadiums, however. Author: Alex Matthews



Public mood swing

But if you listen to ordinary people — on public transport, at the supermarket — it's clear that many are also feeling a sense of uncertainty and unease. Some think the pandemic is effectively over, while others believe we are facing impending doom. In any case, the widespread sense of unity among most Germans that emerged was when the lockdown measures were first introduced has vanished. If anything, a majority appears to believe restrictions were eased too soon. They are supported in their view by virologists, who have been reporting a spike in infections in recent days.

In the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where restaurants have already reopened, dining out just isn't the same when servers wear face masks and must disinfect menus for customers. And so, many Germans are remaining cautious, opting to staying away.

This sudden mood swing bears a certain resemblance to the 2015 refugee crisis. As thousands of refugees streamed into Germany, many initially supported Chancellor Angela Merkel's liberal open-door policy. But public opinion soon shifted, and today Germany and Europe have bolstered their external borders, effectively barring asylum-seekers from entry.

No long-term plan

What we are lacking today is a clear strategy to get us through this pandemic. And who knows what will happen if some parts of the country decide to reinstate lockdown measures when infection rates shoot up again. Germany's decision-makers face a daunting task: they need to draw up a road map to get through this extraordinary crisis, which will most likely persist for a year or even longer. At the same time, they must adapt to changes, and adjust measures on a regional level as needed.

Winfried Kretschmann, the state premier of Baden-Württemberg, put it aptly this weekend when he said that effective policy measures ultimately do away with themselves by tackling the very conditions that necessitated them in the first place. Social distancing, and the act of bringing much of public and commercial life to a standstill across the country, have worked. Now we're seeing a gradual easing of lockdown measures — though face masks, working from home and travel restrictions will stay with us for the foreseeable future.

