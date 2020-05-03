 Coronavirus anger foments violence against journalists | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 10.05.2020

Germany

Coronavirus anger foments violence against journalists

Protesters from across Germany's political spectrum are demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions. But their ire is also directed at established media outlets, making life increasingly dangerous for journalists.

Deutschland Berlin | Angriff auf ZDF Team heute Show (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

In Germany, resistance is growing to the measures imposed by the government to try and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Critics of the measures say that the restrictions on basic rights go much too far. Many are even worried that vaccinations against it may be made compulsory — even though a vaccine against COVID-19 has yet to be found.

The biggest demonstration against the coronavirus measures took place last Saturday in the southern city of Stuttgart, with organizers claiming that it drew some 5,000 participants. Police described the rally as largely peaceful.

But such demonstrations do not always go off without violence. In particular, it sometimes becomes ugly for journalists covering the protests. In the capital, Berlin, two camera teams from public service broadcasters were attacked within the space of a few days.

Abdelkarim in Berlin (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

The satirist Abdelkarim was filming in Berlin for a show when his team was attacked

A crew from the TV broadcaster ZDF had finished filming a so-called Hygiene Demonstration on May 1 for the satirical "Heute Show" ("Today Show") when it was set upon by some 15 hooded people, possibly with malice aforethought. Several members of the crew were injured, some severely. According to media reports, the attackers used metal bars and cudgels.

The incident provoked consternation across Germany. The secretary general of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Paul Ziemiak, wrote on Twitter that he was "stunned by the cowardly attack on the crew of the Heute Show and thus on the freedom on the press" in Germany.

The "Hygiene Demonstrations" have recently attracted an unusual mixture of participants. Right-wing populists and far-right extremists have joined forces with leftist critics of capitalism and anti-vaxxers. Conspiracy theorists have also been among the demonstrators.

The attack on the ZDF team is being investigated by police from the state security department, which investigates politically motivated crimes. Six people were arrested shortly after the attack near the scene of the assault. The first indications seem to suggest they could be part of the far-left scene. But police have said that contradictions between witness statements are making the investigation difficult.

Read moreOpinion: Do not silence journalists during coronavirus pandemic

Berlin vaccine protest (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

This demonstrator is protesting against 'vaccine terrorism'

Just a day before the attack on the journalists, on April 30, a former moderator for the radio station Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb), Ken Jebsen, published an editorial on his website "KenFM," where he regularly promulgates conspiracy theories. In it, an author by the name of Bernhard Loyen wrote that he had "learned by chance" that the ZDF wanted to deliberately pick out the most irrational and confused protesters to "make them look like fools" in front of its "thirsting" viewers. Loyen claimed that public service media saw anyone who took to the streets as "conspiracy theorists, confused souls or Nazis, or all three in individual combinations." The editorial then calls for resistance: "Resistance must grow. Now."

Conspiracy theories about the media

Another attack on representatives of the media occurred in the same week. At a rally of some 400 participants in front of Berlin's Reichstag building, one of the demonstrators emerged from the crowd and, according to police, tried to kick a boom microphone operator from public broadcaster ARD. In the process, he hit the boom mic, which then struck the cameraman's head. Police say the 46-year-old attacker is facing criminal assault charges. Videos of the incident on Twitter show that police reacted quickly and arrested the attacker.

The rally had been called by the prominent chef Attila Hildmann, who has recently attracted attention for his promulgation of conspiracy theories, such as the one that claims Microsoft founder Bill Gates is behind the spread of the novel coronavirus. Hildmann also regularly delivers diatribes against "the media." In one post, he said people should never trust what is said or shown by the media, claiming that media were "a staged front to make it easier to grab power." 

This statement seems to have fallen on fertile ground with his supporters: The attack on the ARD crew at the demonstration he initiated was preceded by calls of "lying press." And after the attack, demonstrators even supported the attacker and called on police to release him. The German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, posted on Twitter after the incident, saying that whomever attacked journalists was opposing democracy.

Berlin protest arrest (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

Police have made several arrests at the demonstrations

Read moreGerman attack on journalists to be investigated for political motives

No critical reporting, please

It is not just physical attacks by people opposed to coronavirus measures that are putting journalists under pressure. In Stuttgart, too, where the biggest peaceful demonstration against the restrictions in Germany took place, lambasting the media was part of the protest agenda. Particularly the organizer of the demonstration, the IT entrepreneur Michael Ballweg, criticized media outlets such as ARD and RTL for a style of reporting that in his opinion is one-sided and erroneous. As one example, he claimed that the broadcasters had incorrectly cast the demonstrators as anti-vaxxers, PEGIDA supporters and conspiracy theorists.

Demonstration Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

Some of the protesters see the restrictions as violating their basic rights

For this reason, Ballweg has called on ARD and RTL to correct their reporting and to show footage of the demonstrations that confirms the falsity of their coverage. Otherwise, he says, he will exclude representatives of the media from future demonstrations. Even now, all journalists who want to talk with Ballweg and his fellow campaigners have to fill out a form online in which they undertake "to report truthfully, impartially and in full." Ballweg has instructed journalists that this form also has to be taken along to the demonstrations and presented.

In his speeches at demonstrations in Stuttgart and his YouTube videos, Ballweg frequently refers to the German constitution, or Basic Law, particularly Article 5, which guarantees freedom of opinion in Germany. That's another thing the journalists have to declare their commitment to in the online form, particularly the phrase: "There shall be no censorship."

No journalist is going to have a problem with this part of the law. But perhaps some will take issue with Ballweg himself: Germany also has a law on public assembly, which among other things stipulates that no one is allowed to exclude journalists who have a valid press ID from attending public gatherings.



  

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Viktoria Marinova, Bulgaria

    The 30-year-old TV presenter had recently hosted investigative journalists working on alleged corruption involving European Union funds. She was brutally murdered in the northern Bulgarian town of Ruse in October 2018.

  • Jamal Kashoggi speaking at a Middle East Monitor event in London in September.

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia

    The 60-year-old author, Washington Post columnist and former editor-in-chief of Al Arab News Channel was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to get papers to verify his divorce. His fiancee waited outside for 11 hours, and she says he never came out. Khashoggi had previously said he believed the Saudi leadership wanted to kill him.

  • Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, killed by a bomb in Afghanistan

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, Afghanistan

    TV news reporter Samim Faramarz was killed in September 2018 with his cameraman Ramiz Ahmadi when they were reporting from the scene of an explosion in the west of Kabul. The car bomb went off just meters from where they were just finishing a live report. Afghanistan remains the deadliest place in the world to be a journalist.

  • Photos of murdered Mexican journalists

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Mario Gomez, Mexico

    After Afghanistan and Syria, Mexico is the most dangerous nation for journalists. There were 14 journalists killed in 2017, and at least 10 more lost their lives in 2018. Mario Gomez, a 35-year-old correspondent, was shot dead by armed men as he left his home in Chiapas in September 2018. He had reportedly received death threats after investigating corruption among state officials.

  • Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Myanmar

    Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had reported the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim villagers. They were arrested in December 2017 after being invited to meet police for dinner in Yangon. In September 2018, after 39 court appearances and 265 days in detention, they were jailed for seven years for breaching the 1923 Official Secrets Act.

  • Protest against corruption

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Marlon de Carvalho Araujo, Brazil

    A major issue in Brazil's election campaign was corruption. Radio journalist Marlon de Carvalho Araujo focused on reporting graft, and he wrote on corruption involving officials at various levels of the Bahia regional administration. In August 2018, four gunmen burst into his home in the early hours and shot him dead.

  • Shujaat Bukhari

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Shujaat Bukhari, Kashmir

    Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead outside his newspaper office in Srinagar in June 2018. A contributor to DW, he advocated a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan over the mountainous region.

  • Front page of the Capital newspaper in Maryland

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    The Capital, Maryland, USA

    Editor Wendi Winters, her assistant Robert Hiaasen, writer Gerald Fischman, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith died when a gunman shot through the glass door into their office in June 2018. The man, who had filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

  • A protest in Slovakia with a banner #ALLFORJAN

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, Slovakia

    An ex-police officer was named as the killer of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova in February 2018. The murders sparked mass protests and led to the resignation of the prime minister. Kuciak had been investigating ties between government officials and the Italian mafia.

  • Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who linked Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the Panama Papers scandal, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car in October 2017.

    Author: Jane Mcintosh


Journalists face growing threats in Europe: NGOs

Intimidation, imprisonment or even death are growing threats to journalists in Europe today, new data from 2019 has shown. Over 30 journalists were assaulted in Europe last year, and over 100 are currently behind bars. (29.04.2020)  

Norway tops Press Freedom Index, Iran and Iraq drop over coronavirus

Germany moved up to 11th place, despite confidentiality challenges posed by the government’s crackdown on the handling of leaked data. The index ranks nations in terms of pluralism, media independence and transparency. (21.04.2020)  

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates

Since 2015, the DW Freedom of Speech Award has honored persons or initiatives for their outstanding promotion of human rights and freedom of expression. Learn more about the award and laureates.  (19.02.2019)  

