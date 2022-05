2017: White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), US

In 2017, DW Director General Peter Limbourg presented the DW Freedom of Speech Award to Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA). "We see this award as recognizing free press worldwide and in the US and as a sign of solidarity and encouragement for those colleagues who have the exciting task of reporting about the US President and his policies, said Limbourg.