 Opinion: Donald Trump′s Oval Office address was a missed opportunity | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 09.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Opinion: Donald Trump's Oval Office address was a missed opportunity

Donald Trump used his first prime-time address to the nation to claim that a wall along the US-Mexico border must be built to end what he deems a "national security crisis." The speech was emblematic of his presidency.

A view of the US-Mexican border fence at Playas de Tijuana

For his inaugural prime-time television address to the nation two years after taking office and during one of the longest government shutdowns in recent memory, President Donald Trump theoretically had two basic options.

He could have used the bully pulpit accorded to US presidents to present himself as the true leader of the country, one who will earnestly try to bridge the gaping divide that threatens to tear the nation apart.

He could have said that while he still holds true to his conviction that a wall is the best solution to remedy what he continues to view as a problematic and dangerous situation along the southern border, for the good of the country he is willing to work with Democrats and Republicans alike to reach a compromise that ends the partial government shutdown while at the same time protecting the US border.

 Trump administration downgrades EU mission to US

Michael Knigge

Michael Knigge is DW's correspondent in Washington

The high road

Trump could have said something like: "My fellow Americans: Regardless of whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, regardless of whether you support or oppose me, tonight is the night to start afresh and work together in the interest of our country — which all of us, Republicans and Democrats, love — and end the shutdown."

He could, in other words, have wiped the slate clean and offered an outstretched hand to the newly elected Congress to find a compromise on the border security issue after backing himself into a corner.

And guess what, his base of supporters might still have backed him, because they trust him pretty much regardless of what he does or says. Sure, the usual right-wing pundits would accuse him of caving. And sure, Democrats, and many Republicans, rightfully would not believe him and would demand proof that he was serious. But by taking the high road and reinventing himself as the surprising unifier of a divided country, he could at least have tried to regain control over the train wreck that is the Trump-caused government shutdown.

Of course, Trump in his address on Tuesday night did none of that.

Watch video 02:22
Now live
02:22 mins.

US government shutdown: The human cost

Fearmongering rhetoric

Instead, Trump used the Oval Office address to once again double down on his demand for funding for a border wall, describing the situation at the border as a "national security crisis" using misleading claims. In other words, he continued to do what his presidency has been all about so far: dividing the country further than previously thought possible.

Trump spoke of the major problem of undocumented immigration at the southern border, a "security crisis" that most immigration experts say doesn't exist. And in a segment that sounded like it was written by his hard-line political adviser Stephen Miller, he stoked fears about undocumented immigrants by linking them with violent crimes, when studies show that crime rates for undocumented immigrants are generally not higher than those of American citizens. 

  • Washington Capitol Senate Congress (picture-alliance/CNP/A. Edelma)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Sundown shutdown

    As midnight approaches on September 30 of each year, it's go time for Congress: approve a budget or shut down government operations. Originally, Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution required lawmakers to approve the budget. Honing it further in 1870, the Antideficiency Act targeted agencies that spent money without asking. But meeting deadlines was a chronic problem. That is, until the 1980s.

  • Carter 1979 Control Room Three Mile Island (picture alliance / Everett Collection)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    No money, no pay, no work

    At the behest of President Jimmy Carter, the US attorney general revisited the Antideficiency Act in 1980 to answer the question: "Without a budget, are government employees required to work?" According to Benjamin Civiletti's legal opinion, no money meant no work. Carter's presidency saw only small shutdowns, but the new interpretation of the law turned shutdowns into a negotiating tactic.

  • Ronald Reagan gives a thumbs up (AP)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Ronald Reagan and the first shutdown

    The first real shutdown — over 240,000 workers furloughed, more than $80 million (€65 million) down the drain — occurred in November 1981. Still in his early days, President Ronald Reagan refused to sign a budget without billions in tax cuts. The Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House found a solution by the next day. This happened seven more times by his last year in 1989.

  • US President Bill Clinton seated between Newt Gingrich and Trent Lott Washington (POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Bill Clinton and the rise of the partisan shutdown

    Budget impasses were largely drama-free until 1995, when President Bill Clinton faced off against Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole and House Speaker Newt Gingrich (pictured left). The Republican-led Congress wanted a balanced budget within seven years, higher Medicare premiums and rollbacks on environment regulations. It took 27 days in total to strike a deal. The cost: at least $1 billion.

  • A close-up of pills still in the package (picture-alliance/BSIP/B. Boissonet)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    A game for Congress, a headache for the agencies

    Many departments such as the military, national security and any deemed essential to the protection of life continue working during shutdowns. But agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must cease operations. This results in delays on tax decisions, food inspection and disease research among other problems.

  • US President Barack Boama signs a law at his desk in the Oval Office (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Dharapak)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Barack Obama and Congress on Cruz-control

    The next major shutdown came in 2013 under President Barack Obama. His Affordable Health Care Act — or Obamacare — faced stark opposition from conservative House Republicans. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, the group pushed for drastic curbs on the health care act in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. The 18-day shutdown resulted in the furlough of some 850,000 workers. The cost: $24 billion.

  • USA Everglades Nationalpark (Getty Images/J. Raedle)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    A shutdown lasting years?

    The latest shutdown, which started in late December, is already among the longest in history. Hundreds of federal workers are going without pay. Despite the disruption, President Donald Trump has refused to budge on his insistence that funding for the Mexico border wall be included in the budget. In fact, the president has said he is prepared for the impasse to go on for years.

  • US 100 dollar bills (Imago)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Cost of playing politics

    The prohibitive cost of shutting down some government operations has not tamed the trend. Washington loses millions not just in revenue, but also in back pay, even though furloughed employees stay at home. So, time lost, work lost — and money lost. According to ratings agency Standard and Poor's, the current rate for a shutdown will cost the US roughly $6 billion per week.

  • The Capitol and Washington monument (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Kaster)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Shutdowns contributing to distrust?

    But the biggest loser is not the economy, or the party that makes the most concessions. Arguably, it's the government itself. According to a Gallup poll in the aftermath of the 2013 shutdown, public dissatisfaction with the government in general rose to 33 percent. The previous all-time high regarding political dysfunction was 26 percent during the Watergate scandal.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


Divider, not a unifier

But most importantly, Trump offered Democrats — the lawmakers he needs to end the shutdown he had previously boasted he would be proud to own — no credible incentives to help him untangle the standoff.

Instead, he simply implored them again to do the right thing and cough up more than $5 billion for a border wall — which is precisely what Democrats have clearly said they will not do.

And so in this speech, just like in his tenure, Donald Trump has once again shown he is incapable or unwilling to fulfill a key requirement for a president: To unite, not divide the nation.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Donald Trump will be impeached in 2019, says 'prediction professor'

Scholar Allan Lichtman defied mainstream wisdom by forecasting early on that Donald Trump would win the 2016 presidential election. In an interview with DW, he now predicts that the president will be impeached next year. (29.12.2018)  

With Mattis gone, 'time to be afraid' of 3 a.m. call for Donald Trump

While the resignation of James Mattis was widely lamented in Washington, hopes for some kind of internal resistance against Donald Trump are misplaced. Instead, concerns about an impulsive commander-in-chief are growing. (21.12.2018)  

Donald Trump makes case for border wall in prime-time Oval Office speech

Donald Trump has called a border wall with Mexico "absolutely critical" to national security, in an address to the nation amid a contentious government shutdown. Democrats have accused Trump of holding the US "hostage." (09.01.2019)  

Donald Trump warns shutdown 'could last years'

US President Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to build a border wall if he can't get congressional funding. Democrats said Trump was in need of "an intervention" from Senate Republicans. (05.01.2019)  

Trump administration downgrades EU mission to US

The Trump administration has downgraded the diplomatic status of the European Union's delegation to the United States, an EU official has confirmed to DW. The demotion happened at the end of last year without notice. (08.01.2019)  

US government shutdowns: A chronology

Congress has been charged with approving the budget for over 200 years, but government shutdowns over spending are a fairly new development. DW looks at how they started, when they became partisan and how much they cost. (09.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

US government shutdown: The human cost  

Related content

Präsident Trump spricht vom Oval Office aus die Nation zur Grenzsicherheit an

Donald Trump makes case for border wall in prime-time Oval Office speech 09.01.2019

Donald Trump has called a border wall with Mexico "absolutely critical" to national security, in an address to the nation amid a contentious government shutdown. Democrats have accused Trump of holding the US "hostage."

USA Washington Shut Down l Präsident Trumps Statement

Donald Trump warns shutdown 'could last years' 05.01.2019

US President Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to build a border wall if he can't get congressional funding. Democrats said Trump was in need of "an intervention" from Senate Republicans.

USA Haushaltsstreit in Washington

Opinion: Donald Trump uses old tricks in shutdown talks with new Congress 02.01.2019

The US president's initial dealings with a divided Congress to end a partial government shutdown were typically Trump: double down on your demand, embarrass your own aides and blame the Democrats, writes Michael Knigge.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 