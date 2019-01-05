 Opinion: Catholic Church′s meddling in DRC politics reckless and dangerous | Opinion | DW | 06.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Catholic Church's meddling in DRC politics reckless and dangerous

Results for last week's DR Congo presidential election are delayed — another setback for the country's democracy. But pressure from the Catholic Church could incite violence and instability, writes DW’s Isaac Mugabi.

Kongo Notre-Dame in Kinshasa (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Bothma)

The first batch of results from last week's election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was finally expected Sunday, according to the country's electoral commission. But yet another delay in the violence-plagued election now threatens to throw the Central African nation into political turmoil — thanks to the meddling of the Catholic Church.

At a press briefing on Friday, the country's influential Catholic Church held a press briefing and announced that it knew who had won the elections — but would not state who. 

In other African countries, like neighboring Cameroon and Uganda, the Catholic Church has been cautious in releasing statements with political connotations attached to them for fear of a backlash from the government. But here in DRC, the Church has a history of meddling: In 2011, the Church's allegiances were deeply divided, so it opted not to publish its results, despite evidence of massive irregularities and vote rigging that its observers had witnessed at polling stations.

Such antics are nothing less than shameful. Especially given that for opposition supporters in the capital, Kinshasa, the Church is their sanctuary during trying times. Many are worried that Kabila's chosen successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, will win — and they were relying on the Catholic Bishops' Conference in Congo (CENCO), with its a network of 40,000 electoral observers, to release credible results. Given the internet and phone service shutdowns that have kept citizens in the dark, coupled with the violence that characterized the run-up to the election and the high stakes of the race, the Church's approach is both irresponsible and dangerous. 

Even the UN Security Council, which met behind closed doors to discuss the election, decided not to release a statement despite meeting for over two hours, instead joining many African nations in peacefully and patiently encouraging the government to release results.

Watch video 02:12
Now live
02:12 mins.

Congo awaits outcome of presidential election

Read more: Election will go ahead in DRC, President Kabila tells DW

Rising tensions

Tensions have continued to rise across the country, and it appears that in the coming days the Catholic Church will continue to exert more pressure on the electoral commission to release the results. But this pressure could well trigger protests and a subsequent clampdown on dissent. In the short run, this could mean more misery for millions of Congolese who have known little peace since independence in 1960.

DW;s Isaac Mugabi (DW/Abu Bakarr Jalloh)

Isaac Mugabi of DW's English for Africa service

Instead, the Church must do better and take a more proactive role. It is still not too late for the Church to revisit its role of mediating between the government and society. In December 2016, for example, the Church brokered a treaty between the opposition and the government that allowed Kabila to stay in office after the end of his mandate until presidential elections were held. Since then, however, the Church has appeared more willing to work with civil society organizations and the opposition than the government. Such organizations might find the idea of the Church as mediator unpalatable, but it would be considerably more responsible and constructive than simply stirring the pot, as it has done by teasing election results to an already tense electorate.

Realistically speaking, the Church's influence of DRC politics is enormous. It has often filled the void for many Congolese in a country where the official systems are often failed or lacking — from education, health and foodstuffs to moral and spiritual support. In the absence of a well-functioning state in this vast nation, the Church has always stepped in where the government has failed. Last year's crackdown on protesters on church premises may have led Church leaders to step back — but taking the bold step to now responsibly work with government and civil society could do much to quell the simmering tensions in the country. 

Watch video 02:20
Now live
02:20 mins.

Congo votes to replace Kabila

DW recommends

US deploys troops to Gabon over possible DR Congo violence

Concerns are mounting that violence will erupt in DR Congo over last Sunday's contested election. The vote was marred by delays, irregularities and voting problems. (05.01.2019)  

Opinion: DR Congo goes to the polls, but Kabila intends to stay on

For two years, elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo were delayed. But now, as the country waits for a new leader, it is clear that Joseph Kabila intends to stay on, writes Simone Schlindwein. (30.12.2018)  

DR Congo: Internet, SMS shutdown threatens crediblity of election

Internet, SMS messages and media have been restricted for a second day following a chaotic election. The opposition claims the government is committing election fraud. (01.01.2019)  

Congo election results delayed as US deploys troops to Africa

The results of last weekend's presidential vote in the Central African nation will be delayed by a week, the electoral commission has announced. The Catholic Church has warned of a popular "uprising" over untrue results. (06.01.2019)  

President Kabila: Election will go ahead in DR Congo

Speaking to DW, President Joseph Kabila confirmed the election to determine his successor will take place on Sunday after a one-week delay. However, residents of some Ebola-affected areas will have to wait until March. (28.12.2018)  

Can the Catholic Church mediate in Cameroon's Anglophone crisis?

The unrest in Cameroon's English-speaking areas continues as separatists attack government officials and soldiers burn villages. DW's Adrian Kriesch reports many are now looking to the Catholic Church for help. (07.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Congo votes to replace Kabila  

Congo awaits outcome of presidential election  

Related content

Kongo nach der Wahl

Congo election results delayed as US deploys troops to Africa 05.01.2019

The results of last weekend's presidential vote in the Central African nation will be delayed by a week, the electoral commission has announced. The Catholic Church has warned of a popular "uprising" over untrue results.

Wahlen im Kongo

Opinion: DR Congo goes to the polls, but Kabila intends to stay on 30.12.2018

For two years, elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo were delayed. But now, as the country waits for a new leader, it is clear that Joseph Kabila intends to stay on, writes Simone Schlindwein.

Wahlen im Kongo

US deploys troops to Gabon over possible DR Congo violence 05.01.2019

Concerns are mounting that violence will erupt in DR Congo over last Sunday's contested election. The vote was marred by delays, irregularities and voting problems.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 