Congo election results delayed as US deploys troops to Africa

The first vote tallies from Congo's December 30 presidential election will be delayed past Sunday's deadline, the head of the election commission has said.



Election authorities announced that less than half of the ballots had been counted as of Saturday night.



The election itself was stalled by delays and irregularities which triggered a violent political standoff that left dozens dead across the country.

Three opposition candidates are battling to defeat Kabila's candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary (top left)

'A clear winner'

Western powers have upped the pressure on the Congolese government to release accurate election results.

The Carter Center — an NGO founded by former US President Jimmy Carter to help advance democracy — said in a statement issued on Saturday that it understands if vote counting "might require a few extra days."

However, the former president urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) to "ensure that the final results reflect the will of the Congolese people as expressed at the polls."

Carter's comments echoed calls from Washington and the African Union, among others, urging Congo to release results that reflect the true will of the people. The US has threatened sanctions against those who undermine the democratic process.

Western election observers, including those from the Carter Center, were not invited to watch the proceedings. The Catholic Church, however, deployed some 41,000 monitors who reported a clear winner on Thursday.

Watch video 02:20 Now live 02:20 mins. Share Congo votes to replace Kabila Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3AmoD Congo votes for first time in nearly two decades

Fears of further violence

The church did not announce a name, as regulations specify only CENI can announce election results. CENI responded, however, by saying the announcement could incite an "uprising."

Ahead of the expected results, US President Donald Trump deployed military personnel to the region . In a letter to Congress, Trump said the troops were sent in response to "the possibility that violent demonstrations may occur" in reaction to the outcome.

The US had ordered "non-emergency" government employees and family members to leave the country ahead of the vote, and issued a warning to its citizens to avoid large crowds and demonstrations.

Congo's last two elections in 2006 and 2011, both won by longtime leader President Joseph Kabila, were marred by bloodshed, and many have feared a repeat if the results are placed in doubt.

Read more: Congo election postponement deals further blow to voter confidence

The DRC's 'resources curse' Rich resources and violent opportunists In the unstable eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, treasures like gold and tin attract opportunistic militia. The violent groups exploit people, including children, to mine for "conflict minerals." With the revenue they buy weapons to conquer more territories and perpetuate the fighting.

The DRC's 'resources curse' Protecting citizens and legal mining operations MONUSCO, the UN's biggest and most expensive peace-keeping mission, is working to stabilize the provinces of North and South Kivu, which lie at the center of the country's violence. Security forces patrol mining villages like Nzibira, which sits at the edge of Zola Zola, a legal cassiterite mine.

The DRC's 'resources curse' Paying the human price for mobile phones Cassiterite is just one of the minerals used in mobile phones. Half of the world's production of those minerals comes from Central Africa. The DRC's export of tin, gold and other ore has been under particular scrutiny since 2010, when laws were introduced in the United States requiring listed US companies to ensure their supply chains were free from "conflict minerals".

The DRC's 'resources curse' Proving the legality of minerals A poster in Nzibira explains how sacks of minerals need to be properly sealed and labeled by the mine inspector so their legal origin can be proven to US firms. The system, however, has many gaps. Illicit mines can simply sell their yield on the black market or smuggle their goods into a legal mine to have them packed there.

The DRC's 'resources curse' Exploitation of children Despite efforts by rights groups, human rights violations remain widespread in mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Children like Esperance Furahaare, who was kidnapped and raped by militia when she was 14 years old, are common victims of exploitation and violence.

The DRC's 'resources curse' Environmental impact Mines, which are difficult to police, can also harm the environment and surrounding communities. At illegal mines, waste water runoff often makes its way into local water sources, polluting the supply.

The DRC's 'resources curse' Unclear future for laws tackling conflict minerals US lawmakers are currently trying to advance a bill that would eliminate the 2010 reforms. Legislators argue that the Dodd-Frank Act has stifled economic development in the US and has not effectively addressed exploitation in Central Africa. While US companies must ensure their supplies are not conflict minerals, all they are expected to do is ask their suppliers, not supply proof or origin. Author: Meggie Morris (dpa)



kw/cmk (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.