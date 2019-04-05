Opinion: Brexit enters extra time, again

The Brexit show is getting more and more absurd. The member state that wants to leave, but is unable to organize an orderly withdrawal may now be forced to take part in the European parliamentary elections. Elections for a body that they don't really want to belong to anymore.
It's no wonder, then, that hardline Brexiteers came up with the idea to seize this opportunity and sabotage the European Union from the inside after the election — throwing sand into an already sluggish gear. The EU is now trying to cover the absurdity of the situation with a flexible extension that comes with certain conditions.
If the British finally agree to a necessary withdrawal agreement, they can leave the bloc at the beginning of the following month, but no later than October 31. The question as to why setting a limit was even necessary at all was no longer raised.
Further extensions possible
With a completely divided Parliament and a prime minister without power or support, Britain must be well behaved at the EU's table and must not obstruct the EU's work during these domestically turbulent months until October. "Take back control!" — This magical promise looked somewhat different during the Brexit referendum campaign.
Long into the night at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, the EU dictated the conditions of the extension to British Prime Minister Theresa May — deciding whether the renegade member state would leave without a treaty on Friday or in a few months' time.
Whether or not a withdrawal agreement will be ratified by both sides by the end of the new extension is by no means certain. It may very well be that the absurd show will drag on.
It's already clear that if in doubt, there could be another extension at the end of October, as the EU does not want to be responsible for a hard Brexit under any circumstances.
The only neat solution without too much absurdity would have been for the British government to revoke Article 50. Then, Great Britain, as a full member state, would have had all the time in the world to sort itself out, make a new attempt and negotiate another withdrawal agreement with the EU.
The cries of the hard Brexiteers would have been great. Theresa May would have had to resign after the withdrawal of Article 50, but she already offered to do so anyway in order to bring Parliament in line.
Brexit haunting goes on
Uncertainty for citizens and businesses remains. Everything is up in the air, which is poison for investment decisions.
Until now, the 27 EU member states have been remarkably united when it comes to the Brexit process. But this unity is now starting to crumble. France fought very hard against the long extension favored by a large majority of other member states.
Like Theresa May, France wanted an extension until June 30 to avoid the UK's participation in the European Parliament elections. Germany advocated for a delay until December or next March to finally get the tiresome Brexit issue out of the headlines.
In the end, a typical compromise arose, which cannot be easily justified from an objective standpoint. They then had to meet in the middle, at the end of October.
This extension already has a nickname: Halloween Brexit. On the last night of October, the spirits and ghosts are on the move — a good omen, perhaps?
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2016: 'The will of the British people'
After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'
Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2017: 'We already miss you'
May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2017: And they're off!
British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland
The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2
Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign
British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
September 2018: No cherries for Britain
May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels
EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2018: May survives rebellion
In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
January 2019: Agreement voted down
The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal
May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Extension after second defeat
Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time
On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween
With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. If the deal isn't ratified by May 22, the UK would have to take part in European elections.
