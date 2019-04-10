 Angela Merkel advocates longer Brexit extension | News | DW | 10.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Angela Merkel advocates longer Brexit extension

In a short parliamentary statement, Chancellor Angela Merkel advocated a longer but flexible extension to the UK's EU exit date. She said this might allow "a little calm" to return the process.

Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking to the Bundestag

In a short statement to Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel reported on government discussions following her meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin on Tuesday, ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels in the evening.

She confirmed the position set out by Council President Donald Tusk for another extension but with conditions to prevent any disruption to the EU's program or operations. Merkel said there was a need to find a solution.

"It may well be a longer extension than the one the British prime minister asked for," Merkel said, adding that while an extension should be as short as possible, "it should also give us a degree of calm, so that we don't have to deal with the same topic every two weeks."

"That's why I'm advocating, if there's a large majority for it today [at the summit], that we can very well make the extension run for several months — but without dragging anything out. Instead, the exit should be possible as soon as the UK has decided [on how it wishes to leave]."

June or longer

May had asked for Friday's exit to be deferred until June 30, but a longer period until the end of the year or until March 2020 is preferred in Brussels. The option would allow the UK to leave as soon as it came to an agreement with the EU and it could not be changed by the next UK government leader if May steps down.

This would mean the UK taking part in the EU elections in May and committing to "constructive engagement" with the bloc, but not being involved in EU budget talks or in choosing the next president of the EU's executive commission.

Theresa May is due to step down as Conservative leader once a deal is made with the EU

Theresa May is due to step down as Conservative leader once a deal is made with the EU

"The United Kingdom shall facilitate the achievement of the Union's tasks and refrain from any measure which could jeopardize the attainment of the Union's objectives," according to the EU draft of the summit conclusions.

The 27 EU leaders will hear May present her strategy for Brexit on Wednesday evening before discussing it over dinner in her absence.

She will then be told the EU's decision by summit chairman Donald Tusk.

Watch video 01:43

PM May visits Merkel, Macron amid much uncertainty

jm/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'No-deal Brexit would poison EU-UK relations for generations'

The consequences of a no-deal Brexit would be much worse for Europe than for the UK, argues British historian Timothy Garton Ash in an exclusive interview with DW. (10.04.2019)  

EU's Tusk argues for longer Brexit extension

Donald Tusk has told EU leaders that he did not think the UK could come to an agreement by June 30. He also called for an end to short extensions, last-minute summits, and cliff edges that create more uncertainty. (09.04.2019)  

Meet the man who negotiated trade for both the UK and the EU

Roderick Abbott knows more than most when it comes to the complicated business of negotiating trade deals. Fittingly, in these strange Brexit days, he’s one of the few to have negotiated for both the UK and the EU. (10.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

PM May visits Merkel, Macron amid much uncertainty  

Related content

Symbolbild Brexit | Protest gegen Austritt in London

'No-deal Brexit would poison EU-UK relations for generations' 10.04.2019

The consequences of a no-deal Brexit would be much worse for Europe than for the UK, argues British historian Timothy Garton Ash in an exclusive interview with DW.

Angela Merkel Thomas Mann Gymnasium Berlin Besuch

Angela Merkel faces climate questions in Berlin school 02.04.2019

The German chancellor faced questions on Brexit, Fridays for Future, and the EU during one of her regular high school visits. But one issue moved the students more than any: Article 13, the divisive new copyright law.

With Friday looming, PM May visits Merkel and Macron 09.04.2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May is visiting Berlin and Paris, hoping to persuade Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron to give her more time for a Brexit deal. The UK is currently slated to exit the EU on Friday, without a deal.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  