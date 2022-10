Paxos

According to Greek mythology, the island was created when Poseidon struck Corfu with his trident so he and his lover could get some rest. If you're looking for a laid-back island with nice beaches and few tourists, than Paxos is a good choice. The Venetian-style town of Gaios has plenty of bars and cafes in which to whittle away the hours. Don't miss watching the sunset at Erimitis Beach.