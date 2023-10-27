Not for the Faint of Heart: Halloween at Frankenstein Castle
Also on Euromaxx:
Esther Abrami: Successful violinist and social media star
The internationally-successful musician Esther Abrami uses social media to bring classical music to a younger audience. The Frenchwoman posts videos about her day-to-day life as a violinist and it's catching on.
German road trip: Discovering the western side
Germany's regions are diverse and have their own unique characteristics. In a four-part journey through the country, Euromaxx reporter Rachel Stewart will explore them. This time, it's off to western Germany.
Bulgarian yogurt: a fountain of youth?
What is the secret of long life? If you ask the inhabitants of the Bulgarian village of Momchilovtsi, you'll say yogurt! They insist this traditional dairy product is the elixir of life. Is there any truth to the myth?
Just how cool is Copenhagen really?
The Danish capital Copenhagen is very popular among young travelers and on social media, but does the Danish capital deliver what is promised on social media?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 28.10.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 28.10.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 29.10.2023 – 01:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
SUN 29.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 29.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 29.10.2023 – 22:02 UTC
MON 30.10.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 30.10.2023 – 03:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 29.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3