  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Migration
War in Ukraine
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea threatens to shoot US alleged spy planes

1 hour ago

North Korea has accused the US of violating its airspace and has warned actions against its "frantically staged" air espionage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TeCl
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea alleged that provocations by the US were bringing the Korean peninsula closer to a nuclear conflictImage: KCNA/AFP

North Korea on Monday accused the United States of trespassing its airspace by flying spy aircrafts and slammed US plans of deploying a nuclear missile submarine close to the Korean peninsula.

Alleging repeated provocation by the US, North Korea warned that, while Pyongyang is exercising restraint, it will shoot down such surveillance flights.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the North's Ministry of National Defence said "provocative" military actions conducted by the US "several times" were bringing the Korean peninsula closer to a nuclear conflict.

"There is no guarantee that such a shocking accident as the downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance planes will not happen in the East Sea of Korea," the spokesperson added in the statement cited by official news agency KCNA.

N Korea launches suspected long-range missile

There was no immediate response from the US military, while South Korea dismissed North's claim of airspace violation as false. It said the US conducts routine reconnaissance flights around the peninsula.

Escalation through 'nuclear blackmail'

Condemning US plans to deploy strategic nuclear assets around the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang said it is "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail" against North Korea that poses serious threat to peace and security in the region.

In April, the US announced its plan to send a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine to a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s. It, however, did not share the timeline for the visit.

"Whether the extreme situation, desired by nobody, is created or not on the Korean peninsula depends on the future action of the US, and if any sudden situation happens ... the US will be held totally accountable for it," KCNA said.

Pyongyang cited past incidents when it shot down US planes and warned the US will pay for its "frantically staged" air espionage.

North Korea marks 'Victory Day'

mf/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

High-rise bulding in Vinlius with a sign reading "Putin, the Hague is waiting for you"

Membership for Ukraine on agenda at NATO talks

Politics58 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed men guard a boat that was used to carry migrants on an eastern Libyan beach

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

external

Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Nature and Environment12 hours ago01:38 min
More from Asia

Germany

A German officer salutes Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center right, during an official reception with military honors at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Ukraine's NATO membership bid needs German support

Ukraine's NATO membership bid needs German support

Politics14 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commissioners Jourova (left) und Reynders present their 2023 rule of law reort in Brussels

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of Law17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian protestor burning a picture of Syria's President Bashar Assad

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

China Peking | Finanzministerin der USA Janet Yellen in China

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Politics15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage