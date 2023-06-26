North Korea stages marches vowing 'war of revenge' on US

Many of the protesters at the state-organized rallies chanted slogans about a "war of revenge" against the US and held up placards threatening US territory.

More than 120,000 North Koreans participated in anti-US rallies on Sunday as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

The protesters, including students, shouted slogans vowing a "war of revenge" to destroy the US, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the photos released by state media, people were seen holding placards that read "The whole US mainland is within our shooting range."

Another placard said "The imperialist US is the destroyer of peace."

Pyongyang reportedly to launch new satellite to spy on US

Sunday's mass rally was held amid concerns that Pyongyang could soon launch its first military spy satellite to monitor the US. North Korea has already attempted to launch a similar satellite last month, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

North Korea has been testing various weapons including the intercontinental ballistic missiles Image: KCNA/AP/picture alliance

North Korea, which already boasts a nuclear arsenal, is also testing various other weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles. These tests have escalated the tensions the US and its Western allies.

North Koreans decry 'US imperialists'

During the demonstrations which took place this weekend, North Koreans accused the US of provoking the 1950's conflict and leaving Koreans with "wounds... that can never be healed."

As the 1950-1953 conflict ended in a truce rather than a treaty, North and South Korea are still technically at war. According to KCNA, North Koreans also expressed pride in Kim Jong Un's leadership in expanding the country's nuclear weapons and missile programs.

The state-run news agency said Pyongyang now has the "strongest absolute weapon to punish the US imperialists and war deterrence for self-defense which no enemy dare provoke."

