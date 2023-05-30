  1. Skip to content
North Korea space launch prompts alerts in Japan, S.Korea

33 minutes ago

Authorities in Japan and South Korea lifted evacuation warnings not long after the launch. North Korea had previously announced its intention to launch a military satellite.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RzE2
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
North Korea had been expected to launch a satellite in the next few daysImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance

North Korea has launched what it says is a "space launch vehicle," South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said early on Wednesday morning.

Japan's coast guard said that North Korea informed it of a plan to launch a "military reconnaissance satellite" between May 31 and June 11. 

The launch prompted authorities to briefly issue evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan.

But shortly afterwards, Seoul said evacuation warnings had been "incorrectly issued" while authorities in Japan also lifted its alert, stating the rocket was no longer expected to fly over Okinawa.

North Korea previously provided data to international authorities stating that debris from the rocket is expected to fall into the Yellow Sea and Pacific Ocean.

Launch breaches Security Council resolutions

Resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council ban North Korea from using ballistic technology, including for space launches, because it is regarded as a cover for missile tests.

The US State Department condemned the planned launch on Tuesday on these grounds.

"Space launch vehicles (SLVs) incorporate technologies that are identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles," a State Department spokesperson said.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry also said earlier this week that the launch was "serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

It said North Korea "will have to bear the price and pain it deserves." 

zc/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

