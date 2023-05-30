  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkish election
Climate protests
PoliticsNorth Korea

North Korea to launch first military spy satellite in June

28 minutes ago

While the West and its allies have condemned North Korea's planned launch, it's unclear whether the satellite is advanced enough to monitor the US and South Korean military.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RxED
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
North Korea said it was responding to joint military exercises involving the United States and South KoreaImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance

North Korea will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite in June for monitoring movements from the United States, Pyongyang's state-run news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of North Korea's Central Military Commission, said space-based monitoring was needed to fend off Washington's "reckless" military exercises with South Korea.

The statement came a day after North Korea told Japan's coast guard of its launch intentions and that it would occur sometime between May 31 and June 11, adding the maneuver might affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island.

German Chancellor Scholz visits South Korea

Japan says it will shoot down satellite

Tokyo's defense minister warned its forces to shoot down the satellite or debris, if any entered Japanese territory, while its coast guard issued a safety warning for vessels.

US and South Korean forces have carried out several joint missions in recent months, including the biggest-ever live-fire exercises earlier this month.

North Korea weighing up current, future 'threats'

Ri said the joint exercises meant Pyongyang had to respond with the "means capable of gathering information about the military acts of the enemy in real time."

"We will comprehensively consider the present and future threats and put into more thoroughgoing practice the activities for strengthening all-inclusive and practical war deterrents," Ri said in the statement carried by the KCNA news agency.

jsi/kb (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bullets in a cartridge belt for the MG3 machine gun used by the German Federal Armed Forces

Does Europe need to declare a 'wartime economy'?

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women and children who fled the violence in Sudan are seen sitting in an arid landscape

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman casts her ballot duing a by-election held in Bogra, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj and Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Large bronze sculpture of a horse in an exhibition space

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

CultureMay 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Screenshot of a drone in a forest from the videogame "Death From Above"

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden holds a microchip

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Technology18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A massive container ship entering the Panama Canal

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Business15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage